Sigrid Wong: Career of retiring SCVH-HSG Executive Coordinator lauded

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Although initially a part-time employee, Sigrid Wong wouldn’t go home until the job was done and as executive coordinator of the Santa Clara Valley Hospice-Home Support Group (SCVH-HSG) there were plenty of times the board suspected she was working many more hours than she admitted to.

But it was giving of her heart and soul that was also celebrated at a May 25 party recognizing Wong’s service to SCVH-HSG, which offers an array of always-free services for those experiencing a life-limiting illness and their families. Hospice also has a medical appointment transportation service, respite care and counseling as well as loaning out sickroom equipment ranging from hospital beds and walkers to wheelchairs.

“Sigrid is one of those people you know is spiritually advanced and wise,” attributes that serve her well personally and professionally said Elias Valdes, who noted that Wong’s daughter Lisa and granddaughter Susi were at the luncheon as well as Santa Paula Mayor Jenny Crosswhite.

Flight 126 Café was filled with well wishers who said they admired Wong for her work ethic and dedication to Hospice duty.

“She’s a bit serious on occasion but she’s not a solemn person,” Valdes said of Wong, whom he noted fulfilled a popular SCVH-HSG belief.

“Hospice has always been a can do group and Cathy Barringer,” a Hospice co-founder and former longtime board president, “used to say when we need something Angels come down and bless us.”

Sure enough, Hospice found itself needing someone like Wong who spent a decade with the organization.

In that time, said Valdes, “I can’t imagine how many people you helped…at first, you were supposed to be just part-time,” but soon it became apparent Wong was spending extra hours at the Hospice office.

“But,” he added, “you didn’t just give us time but your heart and soul,” in fulfilling Hospice duties and goals bringing comfort not only to those seeking services but to board members who were comfortable with Wong being in charge.

“Sigrid has been keeping me on the right path,” said SCVH-HSG Board President Rachel Bustillos who noted the help Wong offered her over the years.

Wong had her own way of doing things: “She is very proper,” and organized, noted Bustillos, and “She really helped me be a good part of this organization.”

Barringer spoke of Hospice from the time it was founded by a dozen people in 1980, challenges it faced and the success and support it enjoyed that continues today.