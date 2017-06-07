Saturday Santa Clara River bank brush fire quickly knocked down

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A fire that could have been caused by a welding operation burned the north area of the Santa Clara River bank behind the 600 block of Santa Maria Street off of South Palm Avenue Saturday afternoon.

According to Santa Paula Fire Assistant Chief Luis Espinosa, the fire was reported at 1:54 p.m.

“Upon arrival,” Santa Paula engine companies “found vegetation that was beginning to spread easterly,” driven by a breeze of 10 to 15 mph.

Espinosa said, “Crews began an aggressive direct attack on the fire,” assisted by Ventura County Fire, Ventura City Fire and Oxnard Fire who were called for mutual aid.

A county hand crew also responded to the scene as well as a water-dropping helicopter.

The fire was contained to about a half-acre by the firefighters within a half hour of their arrival. Engine companies remained on scene for about two hours for mop up operations to make sure there were no hot spots that could flare up later.

In all, 48 firefighters responded to the call that also drew a water tender and Cal Fire. The general area located near a chain link fence line has been the scene of other fires in recent months.

The cause remains undetermined, said Espinosa, “But the initial caller reported welding operations may have ignited the fire. However, workers on hand stated they had not performed welding since the prior day.”

Espinosa said fire personnel did advise workers “on safety and precautions for welding operations adjacent to vegetation.”

