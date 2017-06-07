|
Robert Villanueva, 34 of Santa Paula, was arrested Saturday morning for three counts of suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that left three injured, one critically.
SPPD searching for an additional suspect in Saturday morning shooting
June 07, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula Police are searching for an additional suspect involved in an early Saturday morning shooting that left two men and a teenage girl wounded.
According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the June 3 incident occurred at approximately 2:52am when officers responded to a mobile home park in the 200 block of South Beckwith Road for a report of a shooting.
“Upon arrival officers discovered a crime scene with multiple shell casings and a small blood trail,” but, said Madison, no victims.
But shortly thereafter Santa Paula Hospital notified the SPPD that three gunshot victims, all Santa Paula residents had arrived at the Emergency Room seeking treatment.
All three victims, the men are 19 and 30 years old and the female 17 years old were then transported to Ventura County Medical Center.
Madison said shortly after local agencies were notified of the shooting a Ventura Police Officer, who had heard the broadcast, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in East Ventura.
One of the occupants of the vehicle fled into the area between Telegraph Road and Highway 126 and beyond.
Ventura Police conducted an extensive search of the area that included several different law enforcement agencies but even K-9s failed to find the suspect.
The sheriff’s helicopter was summoned to the scene for the search but the cloud cover was too low for observation.
The three other individuals that remained in the vehicle, two males and a female, were detained.
Madison says that after being questioned by detectives, the adult male, 34-year-old Robert Villanueva of Santa Paula and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Santa Paula, were arrested.
Madison said “A .40 caliber handgun was recovered as well,” and it was determined that the vehicle was connected to the shooting.
The female, Desiree Sanchez, 29, of Santa Paula, was released.
Madison said one of the victims lives at the mobile home complex and police think all the victims were sitting in a vehicle at the time the shooting occurred.
“The three victims were confronted by suspect Villanueva and an unknown subject. During the confrontation a shooting occurred and all three victims sustained gunshot wounds.”
One male adult victim and the female juvenile victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, but the other adult male victim had to undergo surgery and his status is unknown.
“At this time it is unknown if the incident is gang related,” said Madison, “however both suspects and one of the victims are documented gang members while the female juvenile victim is a gang associate. It could just be a personal thing,” that had nothing to do with gang activity per se.
“We went up to Santa Paula Hospital, took quick statements and their clothing,” for evidence before they were transported to VCMC. “We couldn’t really get a chance to interview them,” because of their injuries.
“I was told two of the males were shot in the torso somewhere, one received the worst and I’m not sure where the female was injured,” said Madison of the victims, whose identities have not been released.
Villanueva was transported to the Ventura County Main Jail in Ventura on three counts for suspicion of attempted murder, and possession of a controlled substance both methamphetamine and heroin; he is being held on $500,000 bail.
The male juvenile was transported to Ventura County Juvenile Hall Facility where he is being held.
Madison said police would interview the victims to determine the circumstances of the shooting. “We won’t know the motive until we talk to the victims and maybe they will give us insight.”
The suspects, he added, “have not been cooperative…”
If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information they are asked to contact Detective Randy Haumann, even anonymously, at (805) 525-4474 x 211 or at rhaumann@spcity.org
You can also remain anonymous by calling the SPPD recorded Tip Hotline, (805) 933-5691 or email tips to tipline@spcity.org
Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for this crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477); the call is not recorded and the caller may remain anonymous.
Ventura County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by texting “Busted” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Crime Stopper Tips can also be sent via the website, www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org