SPPD searching for an additional suspect in Saturday morning shooting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police are searching for an additional suspect involved in an early Saturday morning shooting that left two men and a teenage girl wounded.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the June 3 incident occurred at approximately 2:52am when officers responded to a mobile home park in the 200 block of South Beckwith Road for a report of a shooting.

“Upon arrival officers discovered a crime scene with multiple shell casings and a small blood trail,” but, said Madison, no victims.

But shortly thereafter Santa Paula Hospital notified the SPPD that three gunshot victims, all Santa Paula residents had arrived at the Emergency Room seeking treatment.

All three victims, the men are 19 and 30 years old and the female 17 years old were then transported to Ventura County Medical Center.

Madison said shortly after local agencies were notified of the shooting a Ventura Police Officer, who had heard the broadcast, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in East Ventura.

One of the occupants of the vehicle fled into the area between Telegraph Road and Highway 126 and beyond.

Ventura Police conducted an extensive search of the area that included several different law enforcement agencies but even K-9s failed to find the suspect.

The sheriff’s helicopter was summoned to the scene for the search but the cloud cover was too low for observation.

The three other individuals that remained in the vehicle, two males and a female, were detained.

Madison says that after being questioned by detectives, the adult male, 34-year-old Robert Villanueva of Santa Paula and a 16-year-old juvenile male from Santa Paula, were arrested.

Madison said “A .40 caliber handgun was recovered as well,” and it was determined that the vehicle was connected to the shooting.

The female, Desiree Sanchez, 29, of Santa Paula, was released.

Madison said one of the victims lives at the mobile home complex and police think all the victims were sitting in a vehicle at the time the shooting occurred.

“The three victims were confronted by suspect Villanueva and an unknown subject. During the confrontation a shooting occurred and all three victims sustained gunshot wounds.”