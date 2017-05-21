Planning Comm. to review concept for Teague Park area commercial

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

There will be a concept review for commercial development of a long vacant parcel just west of Teague Park at Tuesday’s Planning Commission.

The May 23 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers, 970 E. Ventura St. The meeting will be audio-recorded only and archived for later listening.

With the recent appointment of Margaux Bangs and Earl McPhail, it will be the first meeting in more than a year that a full Planning Commission panel will be seated.

The commission will hear a concept review for the parcel located at the southwest corner of Harvard Boulevard and Laurie Lane, just north of Casabella Court and across from the Santa Paula Shopping Center.

Developer Cardiff Development Partners, doing business as Santa Paula Cardiff Canyon, previously created the Starbucks on South Palm Avenue.

The concept review is for the development of approximately 13,000 square feet of retail on 1.92 acres of General Commercial property on the 500 block of West Harvard Boulevard with a Jiffy Lube, Express Carwash and a yet-to-be-determined fast food drive thru restaurant.