Four finalists for job: Fire Chief Rick Araiza named Interim City Manager

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Rick Araiza has probably worn more hats than any other Santa Paula employee and now the Fire Chief/Building & Safety Director/Liaison has been named Interim City Manager.

The announcement was made at the April 17 City Council meeting; City Attorney John Cotti said Araiza’s contract would be revised with the same terms as those of Jaime Fontes, whose last day with the city was April 13.

Araiza thanked the council for the “confidence you’ve shown me and I just want to say I’m truly honored to sit as the interim city manager, no matter for how long or how short it is,” he occupies the first seat of the dais.

He also thanked his wife, Laura: “She knows,” how time-consuming the job will be for Araiza. “It’s an honor to be here and I hope to instill in the staff and the public,” enthusiasm at being part of the city.

“My family has been here since 1910,” and been business owners for more than 80 years.

“Santa Paula is on the cusp of doing great things and a new manager will bring us back,” to being a “vibrant, viable city” with a strengthened budget.

Araiza noted he would be available to the public: “I am at most events and will have a citywide newsletter to send out to give you an update on each department, I hope to do that on a biweekly basis.”

He also urged that the public “bear with us…we are moving forward, please bear with us and look at the overall picture of what is going to happen,” including growth that will help revitalize the city. “We’re on the cusp of real growth back to where we were.