Santa Paula’s Relay for Life being held April 29-30

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

“Cancer Never Sleeps” and to show that the fight against the disease is also non-stop Santa Paula’s Relay for Life will be held April 29-30.

The 16th Annual Santa Paula Relay for Life will be held at Isbell Middle School from 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29 to 10 a.m. Sunday, April 30.

Teams will circle the track for 24 hours to show that they will not stop until a cure for cancer is found. Proceeds from the event benefit various American Cancer Society programs and activities.

Relay teams and supporters enjoy music, food and camaraderie in their determination that cancer can — and must — be fought with love, support and of course donations to carry on the fight.

And a good dose of fun!

The event kicks off April 29 at 10 a.m. with the Survivors Walk and features the moving Luminaria Ceremony at nightfall.

Netti Farrar is this year’s Relay for Life chairperson, an event she’s been taking part in Santa Paula since 2015. Before that, Farrar was active in the Fillmore Relay for Life to support members of her husband’s family.

“I’m working on it right now as we speak,” Farrar said last week.

“We’re low on teams — we probably have only twelve to fifteen so far — and I’ve contacted past teams, it’s always a struggle because people are busy. But we always have a successful Relay for Life!”

This year the event got a boost from Limoneira Co. which sponsored the banner hanging over East Main Street reminding people of the event.

“Sponsorships,” such as from Rubberneck Signs, she noted, “are helping us quite a bit…”

This year’s theme is Dr. Seuss: “I don’t like cancer here, I don’t like cancer there, I don’t like cancer anywhere” is one of the takeoffs of the famous rhythms by the master of children’s books, still consumed by kids and adults alike.

Relay for Life Teams are taking on Dr. Seuss book themes for their own groups and his works will be read at a Story House being held April 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We’re just trying to tie in the whole Dr. Seuss experience,” said Farrar.

There is plenty to do at the annual Relay for Life, which draws many observers who might not take to the track but always turn out for the Luminaria walk and the ceremony lighting the candles for those lost to cancer or those suffering from the disease; Luminarias, only $10 each, carry the names of those they are dedicated to.