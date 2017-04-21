VCSO preliminary report: Rendon charged SPPD Officer with raised knife

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula man killed in an officer involved shooting on April 9 was armed with a knife when he charged a woman motorist and later sprinted toward the officers who responded with the knife raised.

According to Sgt. Ron Chips of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, that is when Santa Paula Police Sr. Officer Matt Alonzo shot Jose Rendon Rendon, 36, at close range, who fell within feet of the officer.

According to the preliminary report released by the VCSO Tuesday, the incident began about 6:21 a.m. when the SPPD received an anonymous 911 call of a suspicious subject in the 100 block of East Ventura Street.

According to Chips’ statement, “The female reporting party stated that a Hispanic male armed with a knife had charged at her vehicle as she drove on East Ventura Street. The reporting party provided a description of the male and requested that officers respond because she was concerned about the safety of other residents of the densely-populated apartment complex located in the area.”

At about 6:36 a.m., Alonzo, Officer John Coffelt, and Officer Frank Huerta arrived in the area and began to look for the male.

“Less than a minute later, Sr. Officer Alonzo observed a male matching the description of the suspicious subject standing near the end of a long driveway armed with a large kitchen-style knife,” and about a minute later the officer involved shooting occurred.

Rendon was struck several times; Santa Paula Fire and an ambulance paramedic responded to the scene where Rendon was declared deceased.

According to Chips, Rendon was believed to have been living in the apartment complex at the time of this incident.

The SPPD requested the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation and its Major Crimes Bureau is currently handling the investigation.

Results of the preliminary investigation have revealed that about 20 minutes prior to the 911 call Rendon, for unknown reasons, was involved in an altercation with roommates in his apartment before arming himself with two kitchen knives and leaving.