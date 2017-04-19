SPFD: Eastbound 126 crash Saturday results in major injuries

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Fire was among first responders to a crash on Highway 126 Saturday just west of the city that resulted in major injuries.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the April 15 crash occurred about 4:05 p.m. on the eastbound side of the Highway 126 between Briggs and Edwards Ranch roads.

One vehicle had left the highway and flipped onto its roof near several large trees.

At least one person was trapped but firefighters, using the Jaws of Life, extricated the victim at 4:35 p.m. Two people were transported to a hospital.

The City of Ventura and Ventura County Fire Departments also responded to the scene.