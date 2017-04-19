Camarillo Police: SP woman arrested for alleged purse snatch attempt

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula woman who allegedly tried to snatch a woman’s purse outside a Camarillo bank and fled after the intended victim’s resistance led to a tug-of-way that ended with the two rolling on the ground was captured last week.

Camarillo Police Deputies are crediting the victim’s close attention to detail for later taking Sabrina Lee, 21, of Santa Paula, into custody.

The attempted robbery occurred Monday, April 10 outside the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 487 Carmen Drive, at about 11:40 a.m. according to a Camarillo Police spokesman.

The unidentified woman was inside Wells Fargo conducting business before she left and went to her bicycle, which was secured outside.

The victim had placed her purse in a basket on the front of the bicycle when Lee approached her and asked for a cigarette.

Suddenly, Lee then grabbed for the victim’s purse and attempted to take it but the victim also grabbed it and a struggle ensued.

As the victim and Lee struggled over the victim’s purse, they both fell to the ground. Lee finally gave up and ran to a waiting car, allegedly driven by Alyssa Gutierrez, 22, of Camarillo.

Camarillo Deputies responded to the scene and along with detectives were able to gather information and evidence that identified Lee.