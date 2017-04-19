SPUSD: Tonights session will feature contract revisions, new school

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District Board will have their work cut out for them at the April 19 meeting whose agenda features several weighty items.

The meeting will be held at the District Office Boardroom, 201 S. Steckel Drive.

The board will meet at 5 p.m. before going into a closed session where they will discuss an expulsion; anticipated litigation; labor negotiations; property negotiation; and public employee discipline/dismissal/release. At 7 p.m. the board will reconvene in open session and honor two Santa Paula High School staffers, educator Gloria Rodriguez and classified employee Maricarmen Viveros.

SPHS Principal Elizabeth Garcia will also update the board on the high school; Garcia and other school administrators will also address 8th and 12th grade student achievement and academic status.

The board will take comments on the draft Preliminary Environmental Assessment (PEA) for the proposed new K-8 school at the Harvest at Limoneira.

The State of California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) is currently reviewing the draft PEA Equivalent report to confirm it does not present a threat to health or the environment under any land use scenario.

The report has been available since Friday March 17 at the SPUSD Office, Blanchard Community Library, and the North 10th Street offices of Limoneira Lewis Community Builders.