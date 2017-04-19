Fontes: Goodbyes given at Thursday reception to departing city manager

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Members of the community, present and former council members and city staff gathered at the Community Center Thursday to say goodbye to Jaime Fontes, Santa Paula’s city manager since February 2010.

The reception featured Mayor Jenny Crosswhite presenting Fontes with a City Tile; he also received a framed photo from Father Charles

Lueras. The group shot including the Our Lady of Guadalupe priest, Fontes and the Archbishop of Los Angeles Jose Horacio Gomez, among others, was taken during a visit from the famed Santa Nino.

Al Guilin, a St. Sebastian Deacon, told those gathered, “It is my pleasure to be here with my friend,” and noted his own involvement with the chamber.

The chamber is interested in a “vibrant business community” and Guilin noted Fontes “made efforts” for the business community.

“It’s been seven years, time flies so quickly,” said Father Charles who noted Fontes’ “dedication and devotion” to Santa Paula.

“Other than my own father, may he rest in peace,” Fontes told Lueras, “you are the only other I feel comfortable calling Father.”

Being a city manager, he added, “is a calling…I appreciate all the councils who have served the city and allowed me to follow my calling,” that allowed him to put three children through college.

A man’s true wealth is “his family…”