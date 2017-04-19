Egg-citing! Easter Egg Hunt, Earth Celebration at Teague Park draws 700

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Plenty of people hopped on down to Teague Park where they were greeted by the Easter Bunny, enjoyed an “egg-citing” Egg Hunt and learned all about the environment Saturday.

The 27th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Earth Celebration offered plenty of fun for the entire family ranging from games and Glitter Tattoos to creating Easter Bunny masks and decorating eggs. Recology Ventura, a major sponsor of the event, had games and displays about the Earth and how to treat her well.

Of course, the high point of the April 15 celebration was carefully orchestrated, said Mayor Jenny Crosswhite.

“Last year,” she said, “we had an issue and now we walk them over,” led by the Easter Bunny to fenced egg hunting areas separated by age to avoid a crush of excited kids.

Recreation Director Ed Mount welcomed the crowd noting there was plenty to do after the Easter Egg Hunt.

But he urged them to keep an eye on the prize — those eggs containing slips allowing the luckiest hunters to claim cellophane-wrapped full Easter Baskets.

Crosswhite addressed the crowd bilingually, welcoming the gathering and complimenting parents for their interest in their little ones.

“It’s so sweet of you to be here…remember parents, their future depends on you!” she noted.

Later Crosswhite said things such as Easter Egg Hunts, “Are the things kids will remember growing up.”

“I love seeing the little kids happy,” said Councilman Clint Garman.

One grownup that remembered the Teague Park Easter Egg Hunt was Santa Paula Police Explorer Janie Nava.