It was “egg-citing” for kids at the 27th Annual City of Santa Paula Easter Egg Hunt and Earth Celebration Day Saturday at Teague Park where there were dozens of activities to enjoy.
Egg-citing! Easter Egg Hunt, Earth Celebration at Teague Park draws 700
April 19, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Plenty of people hopped on down to Teague Park where they were greeted by the Easter Bunny, enjoyed an “egg-citing” Egg Hunt and learned all about the environment Saturday.
The 27th Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Earth Celebration offered plenty of fun for the entire family ranging from games and Glitter Tattoos to creating Easter Bunny masks and decorating eggs. Recology Ventura, a major sponsor of the event, had games and displays about the Earth and how to treat her well.
Of course, the high point of the April 15 celebration was carefully orchestrated, said Mayor Jenny Crosswhite.
“Last year,” she said, “we had an issue and now we walk them over,” led by the Easter Bunny to fenced egg hunting areas separated by age to avoid a crush of excited kids.
Recreation Director Ed Mount welcomed the crowd noting there was plenty to do after the Easter Egg Hunt.
But he urged them to keep an eye on the prize — those eggs containing slips allowing the luckiest hunters to claim cellophane-wrapped full Easter Baskets.
Crosswhite addressed the crowd bilingually, welcoming the gathering and complimenting parents for their interest in their little ones.
“It’s so sweet of you to be here…remember parents, their future depends on you!” she noted.
Later Crosswhite said things such as Easter Egg Hunts, “Are the things kids will remember growing up.”
“I love seeing the little kids happy,” said Councilman Clint Garman.
One grownup that remembered the Teague Park Easter Egg Hunt was Santa Paula Police Explorer Janie Nava.
“I came once as a kid and watching the kids brings it back…I’m glad they’re having fun,” she said.
“The kids mostly want pictures and to sit in the patrol car,” said SPPD Officer Wyatt Gates, sounding disappointed that no children had yet approached him at his first Teague Park Easter celebration. No sooner had he finished his remarks when he was surrounded by kids wanting to sit in the car and, yes, pose for pictures being snapped by their smart phone carrying parents.
A Santa Paula Fire Department Engine Company was parked nearby, the firefighters already overrun with kids wanting to explore the engine.
“After Halloween, it’s all the kids talk about,” said Greg Mata, who attended with his wife Patsy and their three youngsters. “And after Easter they start thinking about Thanksgiving!”
Bridge Church was co-sponsor of this year’s Easter Egg Hunt and provided 2,000 eggs for the children to find; Pastor Adelita Garza also helped with kid crowd control and translating what Mount told the crowd.
Planning for the annual Easter Egg Hunt said Mount starts about two months in advance.
“As we get closer we put more effort into it,” said Mount and the Recreation Department arriving at Teague Park Saturday at 6 a.m. for set up.
Post Easter Egg Hunt there was still plenty to do with Jolly Jumps, fishing for eggs, guessing how many jelly beans were in a jar, story telling, Sack Races, going down the Rabbit Hole, doing baby chick and other crafts, working on the Lollipop Tree and dart throw.