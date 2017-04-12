Budget: Council asks for more detailed information on enterprise funds

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

There was a split in the City Council when it came to an update on the Fiscal-Year 2016-2017 Estimate Report on funds other than the General Fund.

The council heard the report at the April 3 meeting; last month Finance Director Sandy Easley had given an update on the General Fund.

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi said the report was not what she had requested, a detailed look at the water and sewer enterprises.

Water and sewer are unique as they bring revenue to the city through services provided to residents.

According to Easley’s report, as of February 2017, the Sewer Fund was positive by $680,539 while the Water Fund was short by $3,385,101. The Fiscal-Year end forecast for 2016-2017 shows the Sewer Fund with a deficit of $1,782,600 while the Water Fund is projected to have a surplus $1,306,712, a reversal of standings.

Gherardi said she would like the budget portion related to water and sewer enterprises “To come back so we can understand it…this does not provide the level of clarity,” to closely examine the finances of the two enterprises.

In fact, Gherardi suggested the council hold off on adopting its Fiscal-Year 2017-2018 Budget by June 30.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do with the fire department yet,” as studies of annexing SPFD to the Ventura County Fire Protection District continue, or “what we might be doing with Measure T,” revenue.

Measure T, passed by voters in November, added a 1-cent sales tax to benefit police, fire, youth programs and roads. Although not locked in legally to the expenditures, voters supported the General Tax for those funding purposes. It is expected Measure T may generate $2.1 million in sales taxes the first year.

“Rather than have staff run around putting a budget together that will be useless,” Gherardi said the council could delay adopting a new financial plan by adopting a resolution supporting same.

She said it is also “a time issue for our staff…right now it would be more prudent to see what was spent this year,” and have a full understanding of water and sewer — as well as other — finances.