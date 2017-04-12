Area man killed Sunday morning in SPPD Officer involved shooting

By Robert Cantu

Santa Paula News

Residents in the area near Palm Avenue and Ventura Street were awakened Sunday morning to the sound of gunfire from an officer involved shooting that left a local man, reportedly brandishing a knife, dead.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, the April 9 incident started at approximately 6:32am, when SPPD Officers responded to the area of the 100 block of East Ventura Street for a report of a subject holding a knife.

“Upon officers arrival the subject, age 36 years old from Santa Paula, was contacted by officers,” and upon the subject being contacted the officer involved shooting occurred.

Residents of The Lobero condominiums just west of Palm Avenue reported hearing four shots; a trail of blood stretched out behind caution tape into the apartment complex. Several people said three SPPD Officers had arrived to confront the man with the knife.

One resident said he just arrived home from work when he observed a trail of blood into the complex and, fearing there might be an injured person or body nearby, looked over a fence and then he heard the shots.

Santa Paula Fire Department EMTs and ambulance paramedics responded and pronounced the subject deceased on scene.

Madison said, “Ventura County Sheriff’s Department personnel responded to conduct the investigation at the request of Santa Paula Police Department. This type of mutual aid/request is common with these types of major incidents.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene Team were at the scene as well as a representative with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, also protocol for any officer involved shooting.

A wide area surrounding the shooting was immediately shut down with residents of Lobero having to use a hastily created exit when a fence was removed near a city yard. Access was limited until Sunday night — those living in the area were directed to park at a nearby commercial center — when the streets were reopened. In the early stages of the investigation people were not allowed to leave the area.