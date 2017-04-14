Council: PC interviews then regular session to address SPFD annexation

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council will get off to an early start Monday by first interviewing candidates for the Planning Commission, then going into a close session for what might be a final interview of a potential City Manager candidate, then, in the regular session, hearing a lengthy report on the possible annexation of the fire department to the county.

The April 17 meeting will start at 5 p.m. with a special session in the City Hall Administration Conference Room where the council will interview candidates for the Planning Commission, which is short two panel members.

After the special meeting the council will convene a closed session at 6:15 p.m. to perhaps interview final candidates for the city manager’s position or at least discuss those they interviewed Wednesday, April 12. The council will also name an Interim City Manager to replace Jaime Fontes, whose last day with the city was Thursday, April 13.

At 6:30 p.m. the council will meet in open session at City Hall Council Chambers; the meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and replayed according to schedule. The city will also live-stream the session and archive for viewing on demand.

Consent Calendar items include a $168,000 expenditure for the SPPD Police Station, which suffered severe storm-related damage. Councilman John Procter had asked at the April 3 council meeting that the aging police station be agenized.

City Attorney John Cotti will update the council on funding that may be available through the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The council will also be asked to approve the Water Wise incentive program that provides grants for lawn removal.