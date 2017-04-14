Governor declares long drought over but urges continuing conservation

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The long drought emergency is officially over in most of California but the Governor and City of Santa Paula want consumers to continue to conserve.

The April 7 declaration by Gov. Jerry Brown followed an unprecedented water conservation effort and plentiful winter rain and snow. Although Brown declared the end of the drought emergency in most of the state, water reporting requirements and prohibitions on wasteful practices, such as watering during or right after rainfall, will be maintained.

“This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” said Governor Brown in a prepared statement. “Conservation must remain a way of life.”

His executive order lifted the drought emergency in all California counties except Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne, where emergency drinking water projects will continue to help address diminished groundwater supplies. But, water conservation will continue to be a way of life throughout California.

Santa Paula’s Interim Public Works Director John Ilasin said the city would continue to watch its own water consumption and urges citizens to do the same.

Ilasin noted the State Water Resources Control Board will maintain urban water use reporting requirements and prohibitions on wasteful practices such as watering during or after rainfall, hosing off sidewalks and irrigating ornamental turf on public street medians.

In addition, new legislation to establish long-term water conservation measures and improved planning for more frequent and severe droughts is being planned to make water conservation a way of life.

The state will continue its work to coordinate a statewide response on the unprecedented bark beetle outbreak in drought-stressed forests that has killed millions of trees across California.