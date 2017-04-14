VCTC: Changes to Highway 126 Intercity Transit System to come May 22

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Starting next month users of public transit will see significant changes in bus service approved by the Ventura County Transportation Commission.

The VCTC Intercity Transit System adjustments will take effect May 22, changes that the agency believes will improve the efficiency of regional the regional busy system while limiting impact to riders.

There will be no changes — at least for now — to Santa Paula’s Valley Express and Dial-A-Ride services.

There will be changes however to the VCTC Highway 126 Intercity Transit System that serves the Santa Clara River Valley taking passengers to Ventura County Government Center, Ventura College, Ventura Transit Center, St. Bonaventure High School and Ventura County Medical Center.

“As a responsible steward of public funds, VCTC must operate its bus system as efficiently as possible,” VCTC Executive Director Darren Kettle said in a prepared statement. “We never undertake service changes lightly, and these modifications will help optimize service and address increasing congestion while minimizing the impacts to our riders.”

While schedule changes will impact all routes in VCTC’s Intercity Transit system, the most extensive changes will occur on the two routes funded in partnership with other agencies: Coastal Express and California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI).

The Coastal Express is a heavily used bus line connecting Oxnard and Ventura with Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta a favorite of job and UCSD commuters that is jointly funded by VCTC and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG).

California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) funds the operation of a pair of routes serving the university.

As a result of low ridership, mid-day and weekend Coastal Express service will be reduced, and travel times on some trips will be adjusted by 15-20 minutes to account for increased traffic congestion and road construction.

According to SBCAG Executive Director Marjie Kirn, “The Coastal Express is critically important to addressing the traffic congestion in the Ventura-Santa Barbara corridor, and SBCAG looks forward to partnering in the future with VCTC to make the service as effective, efficient, and attractive as possible to draw commuters out of their cars.”