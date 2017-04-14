Mission Produce: Avocado leader also leads in Easter giving to B&GCSCV

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It was beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for 27 Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley kids when they were the recipients of customized Easter Baskets created by employees of Mission Produce.

The baskets were delivered and given to the children Tuesday with Harvard Clubhouse Director Maricela Soriano overseeing the distribution. She said 55 kids in all had made out lists and then the number was narrowed down based on household need.

According to Morgan Levy of Mission Produce, “The children made out a list of their favorite things” before employees of “The Home of the World’s Finest Avocados” selected a Club Kid and enthusiastically got to work.

Mission’s global footprint as the world’s largest grower, packer and distributor of fresh Hass avocados — after the baskets were unpacked and displayed it was obvious their footprint of giving is also large.

One “basket” with a Disney princesses’ theme included a girl’s bicycle; others were stuffed with an array of books, art supplies, games, toys, sports equipment and other items appearing on the children’s list of Favorite Things. Of course, many — if not all — of the baskets, boxes and bins were finished off with the obligatory Easter jellybeans, chocolate, plush Bunnies and marshmallow Peeps.

“The kids do seem pretty excited,” said Bryan Garibay, Mission’s foodservice sales manager, who with other Mission personnel was bringing in the baskets, each — except for the bicycle — hidden away in a shipping box so the children could not see what was in store for them.