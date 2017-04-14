|
A line of Easter Baskets crafted from lists of Favorite Things submitted by members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley were lined up waiting for the lucky recipients Tuesday. The baskets were created by Mission Produce employees from lists prepared by 27 Club Kids.
Mission Produce: Avocado leader also leads in Easter giving to B&GCSCV
April 14, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
It was beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for 27 Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Clara Valley kids when they were the recipients of customized Easter Baskets created by employees of Mission Produce.
The baskets were delivered and given to the children Tuesday with Harvard Clubhouse Director Maricela Soriano overseeing the distribution. She said 55 kids in all had made out lists and then the number was narrowed down based on household need.
According to Morgan Levy of Mission Produce, “The children made out a list of their favorite things” before employees of “The Home of the World’s Finest Avocados” selected a Club Kid and enthusiastically got to work.
Mission’s global footprint as the world’s largest grower, packer and distributor of fresh Hass avocados — after the baskets were unpacked and displayed it was obvious their footprint of giving is also large.
One “basket” with a Disney princesses’ theme included a girl’s bicycle; others were stuffed with an array of books, art supplies, games, toys, sports equipment and other items appearing on the children’s list of Favorite Things. Of course, many — if not all — of the baskets, boxes and bins were finished off with the obligatory Easter jellybeans, chocolate, plush Bunnies and marshmallow Peeps.
“The kids do seem pretty excited,” said Bryan Garibay, Mission’s foodservice sales manager, who with other Mission personnel was bringing in the baskets, each — except for the bicycle — hidden away in a shipping box so the children could not see what was in store for them.
Each cellophane wrapped container had the Club Kid’s own “Favorite Things” list attached to it not that anyone expected an excited child to inventory the goodies.
Soriano gave the Club Kids receiving baskets — all 4th to 8th graders — a pep talk while the baskets were being set up.
“This is amazing…our kids get excited about receiving a free book,” said Club CEO Jan Marholin, looking over the baskets that filled the art and crafts room at the Harvard Boulevard Clubhouse.
“Mission Produce has always been a very generous supporter of our Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley,” and said Marholin, “The Easter raffle surprise they put together was absolutely over the top. Their generosity is much appreciated. We want to than Mission Produce and Morgan for arranging this great surprise,” not only by donating funds but also by taking the time to create the Favorites List Easter basket for each recipient.