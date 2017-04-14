Man killed by officer had only one other ‘strange’ contact with SPPD

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The identity of the man shot and killed by Santa Paula Police early Sunday has been released.

Santa Paula resident Jose Gonzalez Rendon, 36, died of gunshot wounds Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. after SPPD Officers responded to reports of a man with a large kitchen knife in the 100 block of East Ventura Street near Palm Avenue.

Witnesses reported hearing four or five shots at the time the incident occurred.

Rendon was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the three responding officers were injured in the incident.

According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, Rendon was virtually unknown to local police expect for a “strange” April 2016 incident.

“We’ve had just one prior contact in the past for vehicle tampering,” that Madison said occurred April 14, 2016 outside City Hall.

At 1:38 p.m. a “Detective was sitting in an unmarked car with the engine running, listening to the radio and he suddenly realized someone was trying to open the back door of the vehicle.”

Rendon was arrested without incident: “It was just unusual and due to the nature of it there was a suspicion of a mental health issue,” that Madison indicated could have been a factor in Sunday’s shooting.