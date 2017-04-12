Standing Committee: First Water & Sewer Rate Study Session Thursday

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The public will have a chance to attend the first Santa Paula Water & Sewer Rate Study session Thursday at City Hall.

The April 13 meeting will be held at City Hall Council Chambers, 970 E. Ventura St. starting at 2 p.m.

Those who wish will be able to offer public comment at the beginning of the meeting.

The city council recently accepted across the board rate increases on fees charged for services ranging from fire inspections to building permits.

Water and sewer fees were not included in the mix of approved increases and are being studied separately.

The council at the March 20 meeting approved the members of the Standing Committee to address water and sewer rates.

The council selected Mayor Jenny Crosswhite and Councilman Martin Hernandez for the new committee, which replaces a former Ad Hoc Committee established by the previous council.

That Ad Hoc Committee had a public workshop and thereafter met in private to consider water and wastewater issues including rates paid by residents.