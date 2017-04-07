SPFD reports 2,251 calls in 2016, VC Board of Sups poised to lend engine
April 07, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The Santa Paula Fire Department responded to 2,251 calls last year, some overlapping each other and all requiring an emergency response.
According to the report of Santa Paula Fire activity in 2016, the SPFD responded to 117 fire calls, 1,407 medical calls, 74 traffic collision related calls, three water rescue calls and 82 hazard investigations.
The numbers were released by Mayor Jenny Crosswhite in her State of the City newsletter available at the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner.
In addition, SPFD personnel through its Santa Paula Fire Fighters Association provided seven community fundraisers staging barbecues for a variety of youth programs. The SPFFA purchases the meal and cooks it and leaves ticket sales up to whatever group is being sponsored.
In addition, fire fighters support the Annual Fireworks Spectacular, QUEST for Burn Survivors, Oxnard Explorers Tower 2 Tower, and the golf and Cornhole tournament.
The city continues to study the issue of annexing the SPFD to the Ventura County Fire Protection District with more discussion and possible permission to apply to LAFCo at the April 17 City Council meeting. A workshop study session might be scheduled before the council meeting to try to dissect and nail down finances of the proposed annexation.
On Tuesday, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors will be asked to lend a fire engine to Santa Paula Fire.
According to the draft agenda for the Board of Supervisors April 11 meeting, the board is being asked for the “Approval of, and Authorization for the Fire Chief of the Ventura County Fire Protection District or his Designee to Sign, a Limited License and Use Agreement between the Fire District and the City of Santa Paula Granting Permission for the City to Use a Fire District Fire Engine to Assist in Carrying Out the City’s Fire Prevention, Response and Emergency Services.”