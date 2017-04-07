SPFD reports 2,251 calls in 2016, VC Board of Sups poised to lend engine

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Fire Department responded to 2,251 calls last year, some overlapping each other and all requiring an emergency response.

According to the report of Santa Paula Fire activity in 2016, the SPFD responded to 117 fire calls, 1,407 medical calls, 74 traffic collision related calls, three water rescue calls and 82 hazard investigations.

The numbers were released by Mayor Jenny Crosswhite in her State of the City newsletter available at the 2017 Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner.

In addition, SPFD personnel through its Santa Paula Fire Fighters Association provided seven community fundraisers staging barbecues for a variety of youth programs. The SPFFA purchases the meal and cooks it and leaves ticket sales up to whatever group is being sponsored.

In addition, fire fighters support the Annual Fireworks Spectacular, QUEST for Burn Survivors, Oxnard Explorers Tower 2 Tower, and the golf and Cornhole tournament.