Egg Hunt: Easter & Earth Celebration to be held April 15 at Teague Park

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Easter & Earth Celebration will be back on Saturday, April 15 when there will be plenty of fun for the entire family.

Recreation Director Ed Mount told the City Council at the April 3 meeting that the Easter & Earth Day Celebration would again be held at Teague Park, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to our annual Easter & Earth Day in the park,” including the Easter Egg Hunt for different age divisions of children starting at 11 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt is for children 1 to 8 years old.

But there’s plenty more planned for the free celebration: there will be arts and crafts, carnival booths for kids 9 to 12 years old, Earth Day Games, exhibits including Santa Paula Police and Santa Paula Fire department personnel and equipment, visits with the Easter Bunny, story-telling, entertainment and food for sale.

The Easter Egg hunt is going to be huge with the support of Bridge Church: “A major partner for Easter Egg Course is providing 2,000 eggs,” said Mount.

Pastor Adelita Garza “Came into the Recreation Department for a permit,” to hold a Easter Egg Hunt church event at the same time and day as the city’s celebration, and Mount said the decision was made to partner.