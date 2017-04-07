Committees, Council: Interview marathon for City Manager finalists

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

There will be an interview marathon Wednesday at City Hall when the members of separate employee and community citizens’ committees sit down to interview the final four candidates for Santa Paula’s top job.

Mayor Jenny Crosswhite said the April 12 interview of finalists for the position will be followed by another sit-down with the City Council.

The last day of Jaime Fontes, city manager since February 2010, is April 14.

Crosswhite said, “Each of the two groups will meet with all four candidates,” individually, a process timed so “There won’t be a panel sitting idle for a session.”

There are about 10 members of the community citizens’ interview panel: “We tried to get a variety,” of residents said Crosswhite.

The city employees’ panel has an unknown number of members but they are usually comprised of department heads and union representatives.

“All their feedback then will come to us when we meet,” and Crosswhite said the council will “re-interview the four finalists that same night.

“It’s going to be a long day.”

Ideally though, the council will make a decision that same evening.