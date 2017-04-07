Man wanted by SPPD punches VPD Officers, tries to reach for guns

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A man wanted by Santa Paula Police was arrested Monday in Ventura after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and, after officers roused him, he scuffled with police allegedly punching two of them.

According to Ventura Police, they were dispatched about 7:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Waxwing Avenue after a neighbor reported that a vehicle was blocking the driveway. The report also noted the vehicle contained a person that was acting suspiciously.

Police arrived on scene and woke the man, later identified as Nick Wilson, 33, of Santa Paula. Wilson tried to start the vehicle and leave the scene, but officers, fearing he might be intoxicated, tried to stop him.

Wilson refused to leave the vehicle and resisted the efforts of VPD Officers to remove him.

During the scuffle, Wilson allegedly punched two officers and started to reach for the glove box.

Officers used stun guns to subdue Wilson and remove him from the vehicle. When they searched the vehicle officers allege they found two loaded handguns in the glove box that Wilson had been reaching for when he was hit by the stun gun.

Wilson was arrested and taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.

Following his release from VCMC, Wilson was taken to Ventura County jail and booked on suspicion of felony felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of stolen property and felony warrants for resisting arrest and weapons violations.