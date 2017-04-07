Man wanted by SPPD punches VPD Officers, tries to reach for guns
April 07, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
A man wanted by Santa Paula Police was arrested Monday in Ventura after he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and, after officers roused him, he scuffled with police allegedly punching two of them.
According to Ventura Police, they were dispatched about 7:15 a.m. to the 2500 block of Waxwing Avenue after a neighbor reported that a vehicle was blocking the driveway. The report also noted the vehicle contained a person that was acting suspiciously.
Police arrived on scene and woke the man, later identified as Nick Wilson, 33, of Santa Paula. Wilson tried to start the vehicle and leave the scene, but officers, fearing he might be intoxicated, tried to stop him.
Wilson refused to leave the vehicle and resisted the efforts of VPD Officers to remove him.
During the scuffle, Wilson allegedly punched two officers and started to reach for the glove box.
Officers used stun guns to subdue Wilson and remove him from the vehicle. When they searched the vehicle officers allege they found two loaded handguns in the glove box that Wilson had been reaching for when he was hit by the stun gun.
Wilson was arrested and taken to Ventura County Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries.
Following his release from VCMC, Wilson was taken to Ventura County jail and booked on suspicion of felony felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, being under the influence of a controlled substance with a firearm, possession of stolen property and felony warrants for resisting arrest and weapons violations.
In February, Santa Paula Police issued a warning about Wilson, whom they were seeking after he disappeared following a vehicle pursuit.
His juvenile companion was captured following the February 14 incident after SPPD Officers were dispatched for a report of narcotics activity at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Acacia Road.
After a pursuit that ended when the vehicle hit a power pole, Wilson got away.
A records check determined that Wilson has an active felony warrant for failure to appear on bail for convicted felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a vehicle, hit and run, evading a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Wilson, according to SPPD, also has an active probable cause warrant for possession of explosives. Although unknown if armed at the time of the February 14 incident, SPPD said Wilson, whom they have had numerous contacts with throughout the years, should be considered dangerous.