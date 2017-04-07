Reception for departing City Manager scheduled for April 13

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council offered some parting remarks to City Manager Jaime Fontes, whose day with the city is April 14.

There will be a “Best of the Best” farewell reception for Fontes, who was hired as city manager in late 2009 and moved into the corner office in February 2010, on Thursday.

A reception for Fontes will be held April 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Center, located at the corner of West Main Street and Steckel Drive. There will be hors d’oeuvres served and the community is invited.

At the April 3 council meeting during the Communications portion of the agenda, Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi said she wanted to “extend thanks” to Fontes “and wish he and his family the very best in the future.”

Councilman Clint Garman seconded Gherardi’s remarks and noted he has known Fontes for years.

“I always appreciated you helping us to the best of your ability,” said Councilman Martin Hernandez and he urged Fontes to let the council know how he and his family are doing.