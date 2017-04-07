2017 Santa Paula Unified School District Band Concert

Santa Paula Unified School District held an All-District Concert last week. The combined concert brought together the Santa Paula High School Choir led by conductor Jerry Cruz, the Isbell Middle School Concert Band led by conductor Scott Kneff, the 5th Grade Advanced Band led by conductor Kathy Thorne and the Santa Paula High School Symphonic Band led by conductor William Melendez. The concert provided a variety of musical selections from America the Beautiful to Star Wars. Above is an overall look at all the bands. As usual it was a standing room only audience.