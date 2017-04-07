City Council appoints Measure T Citizens Oversight Committee

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Five members were appointed by the City Council to the Measure T Citizens Oversight Committee, formed in the wake of the passage of the 1 cent sales tax meant to benefit police, fire, youth programs and roads.

Mayor Jenny Crosswhite announced the names of those selected from among 18 candidates: Andrew Sobel, Rosemary Chacon, Jose Melgar, Johnny Flores and Kristin Majda will serve 2-year terms on the inaugural board whose responsibilities and powers still must be defined.

Candidates passed over included members of the Santa Paula Police & Fire Foundation who were active in the Measure T campaign as well as those that were at the forefront of Measure F, a previous attempt at a Special Tax that fell short of the two-thirds voter approval required. By law, a Special Tax must be spent for the use presented to voters.

The successful sales tax was designed to raise General Fund revenues, and, as a General Tax requiring a simple majority of voters, the council can allocate the funds for any purpose.

But, the sales tax ordinance approved by Santa Paula voters contained a fiscal accountability provision that called for the creation of an oversight committee to make recommendations to the council on the expenditures of revenues generated by the sales tax measure and confirm that such revenue is expended in accordance with the intention of the voters and State law.

The council established the guidelines for the Measure T Oversight Committee on November 16, 2016.

At the special meeting of March 27, 2017, the council interviewed 18 candidates for the inaugural five-member committee using scripted questions.

Mayor Jenny Crosswhite said she would propose a slate of candidates, “but first I want to say thank you,” to all that applied. “We had eighteen amazing candidates but only five spots.”

She urged that those with the “enthusiasm” to serve but not chosen for the Measure T Oversight Committee to “reapply in two years. The city also has a slate of other boards and committees,” that Crosswhite said she hoped candidates would also be interested in serving.

In addition, Crosswhite said she hoped those who applied continue to be involved.

“Please pay attention to when meetings are,” and attend to share their ideas.

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi said “In addition to having eighteen great candidates, we had to put them into slots, that played into it,” when the council interviewed candidates.

According to the ordinance, the Measure T Oversight Committee was designed to have one member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the city; one member active in a senior citizen organization located in the city; one member active in a city-based civic organization; one member active in a youth organization located in the city and one resident at-large.