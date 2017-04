Santa Paula News

Rick Cook hands Coach Carla (SPHS Girls Softball coach) a check for $ 2,800 which was from the proceeds of the Santa Paula Masonic lodge # 291 third annual spaghetti dinner supporting SP high softball program. The fundraiser is held because April is public schools month for all Masonic lodges in California. The dinner was held on March 24, 2017 at the Masonic Lodge .