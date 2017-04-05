9th Street gusher not a broken water main but construction byproduct

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It wasn’t a gusher but sure looked like one to residents of 9th Street who on Friday experienced an outflowing of water that led to fears a main had broken.

But, according to a city official, that wasn’t the case but rather the byproduct of a major construction project.

Interim Public Works Director John Ilasin said the March 31 rush of water — which flowed on both sides of 9th Street at the Santa Paula Street intersection, was a natural offshoot of the 8th Street pipeline project.

In spite of recent rains that delayed some projects, Area 4 water improvements were able to start at Eighth Street. The project scope of work includes pavement, sidewalk, curb, gutter, curb ramp, water, and/or sewer improvements.

One phase of the job by contractor Toro Enterprises, Inc. of Oxnard was to ensure the old piping was clear of water, a discharge from the 8th Street project that was directed to 9th Street.