Car key theft, vehicle-tampering arrest brings warning from SPPD
April 05, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
A Santa Paula man was arrested early Thursday for vehicle burglary after he was found inside a vehicle that wasn’t his and to be in possession of several sets of car keys.
The incident led to a warning to Santa Paula Police about securing your vehicle and valuables.
According to SPPD Senior Officer Allen Macias, the March 30 incident occurred about 3:50 a.m. when officers responded to the area of Ojai and Richmond roads, “regarding a male subject committing vehicle burglariesfrom
Upon the arrival of officers they found the suspect, Manuel Alamillo, 41, of Santa Paula, “inside a vehicle not belonging to him.”
Macias said a search of Alamillo was conducted and “two sets of keys were located on his person. Officers checked the area and located one of the vehicles that the keys belonged to. The registered owner of that vehicle was contacted and confirmed that the keys belonged to them.”
The registered owner told police they did not give anyone permission to enter their vehicle and take the keys.
Officers, noted Macias, “were unable to locate the other vehicle the keys belonged to.”
Alamillo admitted to the theft of the car keys and vehicle tampering and was arrested without incident.
Macias asked that anyone whose vehicle was burglarized or tampered with to contact Santa Paula Police Department Dispatch at 525-4474 to have a officer respond for a report.
And, Sgt. Cody Madison asked that people avoid such crimes of opportunity by making sure their vehicles are locked and not containing keys or other valuables.
In light of the burglaries and the discovery of keys in Alamillo’s possession, Madison said the SPPD “Would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to not keep their vehicle keys inside their unlocked vehicles. We recommend the public lock their vehicles when unattended and keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk.”