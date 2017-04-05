Car key theft, vehicle-tampering arrest brings warning from SPPD

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man was arrested early Thursday for vehicle burglary after he was found inside a vehicle that wasn’t his and to be in possession of several sets of car keys.

The incident led to a warning to Santa Paula Police about securing your vehicle and valuables.

According to SPPD Senior Officer Allen Macias, the March 30 incident occurred about 3:50 a.m. when officers responded to the area of Ojai and Richmond roads, “regarding a male subject committing vehicle burglariesfrom

Upon the arrival of officers they found the suspect, Manuel Alamillo, 41, of Santa Paula, “inside a vehicle not belonging to him.”

Macias said a search of Alamillo was conducted and “two sets of keys were located on his person. Officers checked the area and located one of the vehicles that the keys belonged to. The registered owner of that vehicle was contacted and confirmed that the keys belonged to them.”

The registered owner told police they did not give anyone permission to enter their vehicle and take the keys.

Officers, noted Macias, “were unable to locate the other vehicle the keys belonged to.”