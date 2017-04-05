Vintage & Vogue: Santa Paula Ebell show a hit with varied fashions

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An array of models showed an even wider array of fashions at the unique Ebell Club Victorian & Vogue Fashion Show & Tea, where vintage met the latest clothing trends.

Victorian fashions shared the venue with contemporary togs from Chico’s when the First United Methodist Church’s Wesley Hall filled to capacity with guests eagerly looking forward to the April 1 show.

Several guests wore hats including Angela Brinkhoff, who wore her great-grandmother’s wedding chapeau, a close-fitting creation delicately ringed with seed pearls.

“I don’t know how it stays on,” Brinkhoff replied when asked if the hat, barely peeping over the crown of her head, was attached, “it just does!”

Ebell Club President Lynda Hartson offered welcoming remarks noting the group’s appreciation for the sold out crowd for the fashion show that, in turn, benefits the Santa Paula High School Band.

“Our purpose is raising money for the band,” whose members acted as tea servers and raffle prize runners for the event, the latter also benefiting the band, “so your money is not going to waste!

“I hope you have a wonderful time and consider joining the Ebell Club,” that Hartson said meets monthly and whose gatherings include local field trips to unique destinations.

Elegantly attired Victorian fashion maven Carol Beckerdite, famed for her hat creations and others with a retro vibe, presented the models in the fashion show that included entertaining commentary on living in the Victorian era.

The Victorian era was the period of Queen Victoria’s reign, from 1837 until her death in January 1901. It was considered a long period of peace, prosperity and refined sensibilities.

“I love this era,” Beckerdite told the guests, “it was truly a feminine and lovely era…”

She noted that the Ebell Club in Santa Paula was founded in 1913, becoming the ninth in the state.