Former CSUCI President Richard Rush Named CMHS Board Chairman

Santa Paula News

Dr. Richard R. Rush, former president of California State University Channel Islands, has been named the new chair of the Board for Community Memorial Health System. He succeeds Jeffrey Paul, who has served as board chairman since 2015.

Dr. Rush became the first president of CSU Channel Islands in June 2001. As head of the 23rd and newest campus in the California State University system, he hired the faculty and senior administrative staff and oversaw the creation and development of the university’s strategic, academic and physical master plans as well as its budget and financial structure. He retired in 2016.

Before arriving at CSUCI, Dr. Rush spent nine years as president of Minnesota State University, Mankato where he established public-private partnerships that led to the first buildings in the State University system to be constructed using private financing.

Dr. Rush also played a key role in the founding of CSU San Marcos while serving as Vice President in Charge during site selection and program establishment. Subsequently, he served as Executive Vice President with responsibilities for accreditation, academic programs, student affairs, finance and administration, and fundraising.