New business: Ventura Directional Drilling passes muster with City Council

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A new business will spruce up a blighted area after the City Council approved the enterprise at the March 20 meeting.

Ventura Directional Drilling had already received Planning Commission permission to rehabilitate a vacant office building and repurpose the site as a heavy equipment storage and operations yard for a light industrial business

The project had to go through the review and approval process for various zone changes notably a zoning district change to light industrial from highway commercial, and a new business operation at a vacant commercial site.

Located at 17902 E. Telegraph Road, the almost 1-acre property used to be the home of Ruben’s Tire.

Ventura Directional Drilling’s proposed business operation includes on-site sales and service in support of the company’s horizontal boring and trenching for water lines and other utilities and piping needs. There will be an outside fenced yard for the storage of mechanical equipment, drilling rigs, and other vehicles related to its boring and trenching work.

The council learned that specific improvements to the proposed site would include renovating the existing 2,478 square foot building for office support and sales, the addition of a new 1,500 square foot building for storage and equipment maintenance and a new single cargo container for equipment storage, a new truck wash station and new outdoor air compressor station. New perimeter security fencing, new outdoor lighting, an emergency shower, and new landscaping will also be onsite.

In addition, a new curb cut and sidewalk improvements would occur along the Telegraph Road frontage located west of Santa Paula Creek Bridge. The existing freestanding pole sign would be reduced in height to match the building frontage, and the roof sign would be removed. Utility lines traversing Telegraph Road would be undergrounded.

Consultant Planner N.D. Doberneck told the council the project is “Literally where the sidewalk ends,” and had been Ruben’s Tires since the 1930s.

The property he noted became part of the city in 2013 when the land was annexed into the city.