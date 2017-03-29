SPFD: Woman not injured in single vehicle rollover on 7th Street

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Sunday afternoon mishap left a woman in an upside down car from which she was able to extricate herself.

According to Santa Paula Fire Captain Jerry Byrum, the March 26 incident occurred about 4:49 p.m. in the 100 block of South 7th Street.

Details were scarce about the cause of the single-vehicle rollover, a compact car driven by an unidentified 55-year-old woman whom Byrum said was able to “self extricate” after her car came to rest on its roof with the airbags deployed.

“The patient was checked on scene,” by SPFD EMTs and an ambulance paramedic but Byrum said she was not transported to the hospital.