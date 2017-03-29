Santa Paula Fire Fighter Nick Bacigalupo (above) dispenses absorbent material at the scene of a single vehicle accident. A woman extricated herself from the vehicle after it rolled over on South 7th Street Sunday. The cause of the single-vehicle mishap is being investigated Photo by Mike Johnson

SPFD: Woman not injured in single vehicle rollover on 7th Street

March 29, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News

A Sunday afternoon mishap left a woman in an upside down car from which she was able to extricate herself.

According to Santa Paula Fire Captain Jerry Byrum, the March 26 incident occurred about 4:49 p.m. in the 100 block of South 7th Street. 

Details were scarce about the cause of the single-vehicle rollover, a compact car driven by an unidentified 55-year-old woman whom Byrum said was able to “self extricate” after her car came to rest on its roof with the airbags deployed.

“The patient was checked on scene,” by SPFD EMTs and an ambulance paramedic but Byrum said she was not transported to the hospital. 

No one else was injured in the rollover. 

Santa Paula Police also responded to the scene where they dealt with the driver to determine if she had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the rollover.





