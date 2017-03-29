Saturday is more than April Fools’ Day as new SP sales tax kicks in

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Come Saturday it will be more than April Fools’ Day for Santa Paulans.

April 1st is the day that the Measure T sales tax kicks in, adding one cent to each dollar purchase for applicable items.

Santa Paula voters approved Measure T in November giving it a solid majority of about 60 percent approval.

The sales tax was pitched to voters to benefit police, fire, youth programs and roads. With the stronger economy and uptick in consumer spending, the new tax is estimated to generate approximately $2.1 million a year

At a scant penny on the dollar the sales tax won’t be noticeable, especially as it will not apply to the most frequently purchased commodity, groceries. Of course, as the value of larger, taxable purchases grows the tax will become more apparent at $10 per $1,000.

City coffers will see the first revenue with the 2017 2nd Quarter sales receipts.

Santa Paula’s current tax is 7.25 percent and Measure T will increase it to 8.25 percent, among the highest in the county. All revenue from the tax increase proposed by Measure T goes directly to the city without any funding stops at the state, county or local levels.

The tax generated by Measure T will sunset in 2036.

As a “general tax” all revenue generated from the Measure T 1-cent sales tax will be deposited into the city’s General Fund and available for use by the city to pay for general city operations and services, including police and fire services, street repair, and youth programs.

According to the measure’s impartial analysis, “The City, however, would not be legally bound in any way to use the tax monies for any special purpose or for any particular facilities or programs. Since this ballot measure proposes a ‘general tax’ rather than a ‘special purpose tax,’ it requires approval by a simple majority of the City’s voters.”