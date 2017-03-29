Police investigating shooting that occurred at Friday party
March 29, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening during a party when the victim was confronted by the gunman.
According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, the March 24 incident was reported at 10:45 p.m. as a gunshot victim at a residence in the 100 block of Santa Maria Street.
Officers and crews with the Santa Paula Fire Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 10:35 p.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Santa Ana Street.
Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the unidentified victim, a 20-year-old male of Santa Paula, on scene before he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center for emergency surgery.
Madison said investigators determined that the victim “was found to be attending a party when he was confronted by a unknown subject and was shot for an unknown reason.”
Soon after the incident, the search for the shooter focused on fast-food restaurants close to the intersection of Harvard Boulevard and South Palm Avenue, north of where the shooting occurred, but police were unable to locate the suspect.
Madison said the victim has no criminal record and is not known to Santa Paula Police. He was an “innocent victim” of the shooting by the unknown assailant.
Madison said Sunday the victim remains hospitalized and there was no description of the shooter.
At this time the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Madison — even anonymously — at (805) 525-4474 x 220 or at cmadison@spcity.org
Those with information can also anonymously call the SPPD recorded Tip Hotline, 933-5691 or email tips to tipline@spcity.org
Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person(s) responsible for this crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477); the call is not recorded and the caller may remain anonymous.
Ventura County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted by texting “Busted” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
Crime Stopper Tips can also be sent via the website, www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org