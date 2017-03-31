Council: Mea. T Committee members to be named at Monday’s meeting

March 31, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula City Council will name the five members of an important committee Monday, in what could be a short meeting.

The April 3 session will be held at City Hall Council Chambers starting at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be broadcast live by Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and replayed according to schedule. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the city’s website and archived for future viewing on demand. 

The agenda had not yet been finalized by press deadline.

City Attorney John Cotti said the council would consider amendments to the water resource in lieu fee, the “Waterwise” incentive program, and appointments to the Measure T Committee. 

The council spent three hours Monday interviewing 18 candidates for the five-member Measure T Committee. 

Santa Paula voters passed Measure T in November; the 1-cent sales tax is meant to help fund police, fire, youth programs and roads, but as a General Tax requiring a simple majority spending is up to the council. In the past an attempt was made to pass Measure F, which legally limited where such funds could be spent, but as a Special Tax the initiative failed to garner the 67-percent required for passage.

Measure T is anticipated to collect $2.1 million the first year. The function of the committee is still being refined with many of the candidates interviewed — as well as a few councilmembers — expressing belief expenditures should be directed as voters wish.





