Council: Mea. T Committee members to be named at Monday’s meeting

The council spent three hours Monday interviewing 18 candidates for the five-member Measure T Committee.
Santa Paula voters passed Measure T in November; the 1-cent sales tax is meant to help fund police, fire, youth programs and roads, but as a General Tax requiring a simple majority spending is up to the council. In the past an attempt was made to pass Measure F, which legally limited where such funds could be spent, but as a Special Tax the initiative failed to garner the 67-percent required for passage.
Measure T is anticipated to collect $2.1 million the first year. The function of the committee is still being refined with many of the candidates interviewed — as well as a few councilmembers — expressing belief expenditures should be directed as voters wish.