Council: Mea. T Committee members to be named at Monday’s meeting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula City Council will name the five members of an important committee Monday, in what could be a short meeting.

The April 3 session will be held at City Hall Council Chambers starting at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting will be broadcast live by Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and replayed according to schedule. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the city’s website and archived for future viewing on demand.

The agenda had not yet been finalized by press deadline.

City Attorney John Cotti said the council would consider amendments to the water resource in lieu fee, the “Waterwise” incentive program, and appointments to the Measure T Committee.