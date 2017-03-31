Soon they’ll have the Measure T cash, now the Council needs the committee
March 31, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Soon they’ll have the cash and now the City Council needs the committee to help manage the expenditure of Measure T revenues, a panel that was the focus Monday of a marathon interview session.
Mayor Jenny Crosswhite said Tuesday the panel should be announced at the April 3 City Council meeting.
At the March 27 special meeting the council interviewed 18 candidates for five seats on the Measure T Committee; the 1-cent sales tax initiative was passed by a majority of Santa Paula voters in November and is expected to generate about $2.1 million the first year.
Although the revenue is meant to benefit police, fire, youth programs and roads, there is one glitch: as a General Tax requiring a simple majority for passage, the funds can be used however the council sees fit, although it would be acknowledged political suicide to do otherwise.
Those interviewed Monday made it clear that the four caveats of Measure T are those they would be fighting for.
Judy Rice, Andrew Sobel, Rhonda McKaig, Rosemary Chacon, Dennis Shaw, Gary Nasalroad, Earl McPhail, Karen Djernaes, Edd Bond, Delicia Niami, Jose Melgar, Richard Rudman, Gabrielle Muratori, Kristin Majda, Samuel Ponce, Adrian Ponce, Johnny Flores and Connie Tushla were quizzed separately by the councilmembers from a list of questions.
Each candidate was told by Councilman John Procter that even if not selected they are encouraged to attend future committee meetings, open per the Brown Act, and offer their input.
Rice, who served as City Clerk for eight years, said she is familiar with the players in City Hall, its protocols and is “very interested where the money will be spent.”
She also expressed fears that the sales tax would be diverted to the county if the fire department were annexed to the Fire Protection District.
“In my heart of hearts I felt Measure F was the way to go,” said Rice of a failed past measure that would have legally locked spending in, but an initiative that fell short of the two-thirds votes it required for passage.
A retired county appraiser and self-described “people person,” Rice said she wants to hold the “council accountable” on the spending and make sure they adhere to the will of the people.
Andrew Sobel, who told the council it is time for him to become involved in the community, noted that the function of the committee is “clearly oversight” although the language of the measure is “vague.”
Committee duty, he noted, would require understanding the budget and meeting the goals of community needs
A software consultant, former community organizer and an educator with a Doctorate, Sobel noted his interest in policy implementation.
Mayor Jenny Crosswhite asked, “How would you handle a situation,” where a committee recommendation, one Sobel would be “passionate” about was rejected by the council.
Said Sobel, “I’m perfectly fine with challenging five members of the council,” to represent the interests of the citizens.
Ronda McKaig, active in the failed Measure F campaign, said she continues to be interested in addressing “these serious revenue issues. I hope this (Measure T) will be a boon for the city and help make some real changes.”
The exact function of the committee, she noted, should be more than only auditing.
Councilman Clint Garman asked about her background: a county attorney, McKaig noted her varied professional experience.
Measure T spending “is my passion…this is my hometown,” where she returned with her family. “I am energized,” for change, including suggesting ordinance enforcement programs to the city, which she said is short-staffed.
“There’s a lot of energy and heart here but a fall down in performance,” McKaig said.
Breaking away from questions briefly Procter said “I don’t see this committee as an auditing committee, there are lots of checks and balances, lot of public scrutiny,” on how Measure T funds will be spent.
Candidate Rosemary Chacon told the council she had very strong feelings about taxes and how they are spent, as well as the experience to serve the committee with her former career as a state compliance auditor.
“I have a pretty good handle on how to verify what you see on the records,” she noted.
When asked about group sessions and consensus, Chacon said she is well versed in solutions: “I was given specific training in facilitating meetings,” and “walking groups through decisions,” and in turn trained others.
Chacon noted “I think it takes all of Santa Paula to come together to make Santa Paula work…I feel strongly about how tax money is spent,” and would take her role on the behalf of others seriously.
Dennis Shaw said he moved to Santa Paula about a year ago, the same time he retired as a longtime Teamsters’ leader.
When asked the role of the committee he said it “appears to me as a group whose job is to review the expenditures and make sure they conform to the Measure T obligations.”
When asked if he has preconceived notions on spending of Measure T revenue he said he did not.
If approached about a meeting with a special interest group Shaw said, “I do not think I would do that,” and when queried about his reaction if a committee recommendation was spurned, he joked, “I might have to campaign against a different council!
“Obviously, the last decision is the councils’ but I argued for a living and could do it again if I thought appropriate.”
Gary Nasalroad is serving on six nonprofit boards, and was a President of the Santa Paula Police & Fire Foundation.
“I did work on the committee to get the measure passed and I’m very interested in what is going on with the city,” he noted.
Nasalroad said, “I’ve given 45 years of continuous service to the Boys & Girls Club,” and seen its impacts on deterring teens from crime and pregnancy as well as boosting graduation rates.
The committee, he noted, is to “Make sure the monies are properly allocated to the respective agencies.”
Later, Nasalroad said, “I live and breath this community…I think Measure T is so important to us going forward. Making sure that money is properly allocated can make a heck of a difference in this community.”
Now retired, longtime Ventura County Agriculture Commissioner Earl McPhail said it is time to become involved in the community.
Splitting the 1-cent sales tax “four ways” he noted, “Will be quite a task, a difficult job for you, the city manager and staff.”
McPhail said, “When we first moved here in January 1979…we fell in love with Santa Paula the first day we saw it. The city has a tremendous opportunity to be better than it is.
“I know it gets a bad rap occasionally, but,” he noted, “it’s a good city I’m proud to tell people I’m proud of.”
The committee’s priorities would be decided by the council and if rejected “You’re the final decision —I may not like it but I have to respect it.”
Karen Djernaes said her mother falling in South Alley due to the condition of the road was a wakeup call and one she has been waiting for five years to see improvements.
“The safety of roads in a commercial area, that is just one example of safety concerns,” to those who visit or work in the downtown.
Djernaes, a member of the Recreation Commission and the Santa Paula Unified School District Personnel Commission, said she is familiar with Roberts Rules of Order and other responsibilities of an appointed body and has financial experience.
Reaching consensus, she noted, can “save a lot of money and a lot of time” as she experienced on the SPUSD Personnel Commission.
Oxnard area middle school principal Edd Bond is also a member of the Recreation Commission and said he has experience that would be relevant to the Measure T committee.
He also served on an economic development board in Long Beach that dealt with the council; as an education administrator he deals with district wide committees including one of stakeholders that recommends funding or cutting funds to school boards.
When asked about preconceived notions about sales tax spending, Bond said, “When I voted for it,” it was for the intended purposes of police, fire, youth programs and roads.
“I know there are other city expenses and there is a caveat on that too,” that could redirect funds.
Overall, Bond noted, with his career experience, “I’m pretty comfortable with complex financial stuff.”
Delicia Niami said she did not vote for Measure T “specifically because of the way it was written,” concerning allocated moneys and procedures.
But, she added, the best way to make sure it is allocated is to serve on the committee.
A business owner with a background in sales and business accounting, Niami said she is a “people person” and active volunteer “well versed in what needs to be done to make Santa Paula a safer place.”
When it comes to creating consensus and solving disagreements, Niami said, “You have to step outside the box and see what your opinion is,” while remaining neutral and “checking the check marks.”
Photographer Jose Melgar said it is “an exciting time for Santa Paula in general,” and his intent would be to ensure “each of the dollars is used to the maximum.”
Having served on the financial committee of his church, Melgar said he has experience with leadership and attaining consensus: “You have to hear people out, you have to listen and not make a decision until you have all the facts, then make a very educated decision.”
Melgar is “very good with people, they see me as a leader and I would speak for those people relying on us to make sure the money is being used wisely.”
Spending money wisely will “change perceptions,” about Santa Paula, “one person at a time.”
Business owner Richard Rudman also served on the Measure T campaign committee and will “work to the best of my abilities to make sure” the revenues are spent for the intended purpose.
If asked to meet with a special interest group Rudman said he would pass: “I would not want to meet one-on-one, that should be handled a la Brown Act, in the open. This is all about building trust in government,” not clouding it.
Resolving committee disputes could take “a lot of listening, but if opinions can’t be presented logically they shouldn’t be presented.”
Rudman said Police Chief Steve McLean asked him to apply for the committee, which at the time only had one applicant. The deadline was later extended.
Muratori, a native of Brazil, said, “I live here, it is my town” were she feels she could make a difference.
The committee should “Have guidance how money should be spent,” but make their own decisions on priorities to recommend to the council.
Formerly a civil engineer she has worked for a city on budget issues and is a “good problem solver. I like numbers and I think fast.”
Now raising a family, Muratori said if the council opposed a recommendation that she personally was passionate about it, “I would be upset, but I can’t do anything about it.”
Although offering her own services and “expertise,” she said hopefully “You get good people. I would do my very best, I always do my very best, but I just want the committee filled with the very best people.”
Majda told the council “I had some investment in this before it passed,” as Latino Town Hall asked if she would represent them on the committee “from the civic organization angle.”
With wide experience in teaching, teacher training and managing grants and subsequent reports on the effectiveness of same among others, her emphasis is on STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math). Majda said she has strong writing skills.
Consensus she said is finding common ground, “go from there and keep your feelings out of it, compromise…”
If approached for a one-on-one meeting by a special interest Majda said “I feel if people have things they are lobbying for they should come to the council, not the committee,” and, in turn, outreach to the community to gauge their feelings about spending.
Samuel Ponce, a college student, said his community involvement started when he was 14 years old and in high school he joined “organizations to continue to serve the people.”
A member of CAUSE among other groups, Samuel said youth programs need improvement and more police officers should be hired. A member of the Ventura Community College Finance Committee he is also familiar with the workings of city government and “how money is important to the essentials.”
He said his experience could be applied to the Measure T Committee to “make sure it is efficient and effective...”
If the council rejected a committee recommendation, Samuel said he would regroup with his peers and see if the sticking point could be reworked to meet the satisfaction of the council.
Adrian (Samuel’s twin) said “anyone that has a strong purpose or heart can serve,” and he stressed the importance of communication.
He served as an intern for Rep. Julia Brownley and has served on governance committees at Ventura Community College. Adrian has also been a volunteer for various organizations and fundraisers.
He said communication could be used behind the scenes to resolve disputes and help come to consensus even with the council.
When asked how he would react if the council spurned a committee recommendation he was particularly strong for Adrian said “I would ask for a possible revote, advocate more, ask the reasons why,” the recommendation was rejection and “get to the root of it…”
Johnny Flores, a pastor, told the council he voted for Measure T and believes “It is very important that monies are allocated in a way consistent with the measure.”
Being a pastor has varied duties: “There’s definitely a business side to it,” that Flores said includes keeping minutes, regular meetings and finances.
Discussion, he noted, is “very important” to solving disagreements and reaching consensus. “You definitely have to make a call weighing the different points of view and what is best for the group.”
He believes the funds should benefit fire, police, youth and city streets and Flores said if approached by a third party he would rebuff the contact.
“I have to meet and focus on what the committee is doing, not an outside advocate or lobby,” he noted.
When asked how he would react if the council rejected a committee recommendation he personally was passionate about, “I’d have to put my big boy pants on,” and accept the council decision.
Tushla told the council seeking a seat on the committee “comes with completing what was started. I was on the Measure T initiative committee,” and raised funds for the campaign.
When asked the role of the Measure T Committee Tushla said, “It’s the three ‘Cs’, communication, coordination and community,” working with the council.
Tushla’s background includes service on the Ventura Community College District Oversight Committee for a cut of a $300-million-plus bond measure promised to the city for a new campus.
“We lost the $25 million,” she noted. “I was very sad about it.”
Tushla served on the city’s Citizens Economic Development Advisory Committee, which became inactive after 2010.
A founding member of the Santa Paula Police & Fire Foundation, she said police and fire services, “Are the foundation of making the city grounded.”
Santa Paulans will start paying the 1-cent sales tax Saturday, April 1.