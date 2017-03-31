Soon they’ll have the Measure T cash, now the Council needs the committee

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Soon they’ll have the cash and now the City Council needs the committee to help manage the expenditure of Measure T revenues, a panel that was the focus Monday of a marathon interview session.

Mayor Jenny Crosswhite said Tuesday the panel should be announced at the April 3 City Council meeting.

At the March 27 special meeting the council interviewed 18 candidates for five seats on the Measure T Committee; the 1-cent sales tax initiative was passed by a majority of Santa Paula voters in November and is expected to generate about $2.1 million the first year.

Although the revenue is meant to benefit police, fire, youth programs and roads, there is one glitch: as a General Tax requiring a simple majority for passage, the funds can be used however the council sees fit, although it would be acknowledged political suicide to do otherwise.

Those interviewed Monday made it clear that the four caveats of Measure T are those they would be fighting for.

Judy Rice, Andrew Sobel, Rhonda McKaig, Rosemary Chacon, Dennis Shaw, Gary Nasalroad, Earl McPhail, Karen Djernaes, Edd Bond, Delicia Niami, Jose Melgar, Richard Rudman, Gabrielle Muratori, Kristin Majda, Samuel Ponce, Adrian Ponce, Johnny Flores and Connie Tushla were quizzed separately by the councilmembers from a list of questions.

Each candidate was told by Councilman John Procter that even if not selected they are encouraged to attend future committee meetings, open per the Brown Act, and offer their input.

Rice, who served as City Clerk for eight years, said she is familiar with the players in City Hall, its protocols and is “very interested where the money will be spent.”

She also expressed fears that the sales tax would be diverted to the county if the fire department were annexed to the Fire Protection District.

“In my heart of hearts I felt Measure F was the way to go,” said Rice of a failed past measure that would have legally locked spending in, but an initiative that fell short of the two-thirds votes it required for passage.

A retired county appraiser and self-described “people person,” Rice said she wants to hold the “council accountable” on the spending and make sure they adhere to the will of the people.

Andrew Sobel, who told the council it is time for him to become involved in the community, noted that the function of the committee is “clearly oversight” although the language of the measure is “vague.”

Committee duty, he noted, would require understanding the budget and meeting the goals of community needs

A software consultant, former community organizer and an educator with a Doctorate, Sobel noted his interest in policy implementation.

Mayor Jenny Crosswhite asked, “How would you handle a situation,” where a committee recommendation, one Sobel would be “passionate” about was rejected by the council.

Said Sobel, “I’m perfectly fine with challenging five members of the council,” to represent the interests of the citizens.

Ronda McKaig, active in the failed Measure F campaign, said she continues to be interested in addressing “these serious revenue issues. I hope this (Measure T) will be a boon for the city and help make some real changes.”

The exact function of the committee, she noted, should be more than only auditing.

Councilman Clint Garman asked about her background: a county attorney, McKaig noted her varied professional experience.

Measure T spending “is my passion…this is my hometown,” where she returned with her family. “I am energized,” for change, including suggesting ordinance enforcement programs to the city, which she said is short-staffed.

“There’s a lot of energy and heart here but a fall down in performance,” McKaig said.

Breaking away from questions briefly Procter said “I don’t see this committee as an auditing committee, there are lots of checks and balances, lot of public scrutiny,” on how Measure T funds will be spent.

Candidate Rosemary Chacon told the council she had very strong feelings about taxes and how they are spent, as well as the experience to serve the committee with her former career as a state compliance auditor.

“I have a pretty good handle on how to verify what you see on the records,” she noted.

When asked about group sessions and consensus, Chacon said she is well versed in solutions: “I was given specific training in facilitating meetings,” and “walking groups through decisions,” and in turn trained others.

Chacon noted “I think it takes all of Santa Paula to come together to make Santa Paula work…I feel strongly about how tax money is spent,” and would take her role on the behalf of others seriously.

Dennis Shaw said he moved to Santa Paula about a year ago, the same time he retired as a longtime Teamsters’ leader.

When asked the role of the committee he said it “appears to me as a group whose job is to review the expenditures and make sure they conform to the Measure T obligations.”

When asked if he has preconceived notions on spending of Measure T revenue he said he did not.

If approached about a meeting with a special interest group Shaw said, “I do not think I would do that,” and when queried about his reaction if a committee recommendation was spurned, he joked, “I might have to campaign against a different council!

“Obviously, the last decision is the councils’ but I argued for a living and could do it again if I thought appropriate.”

Gary Nasalroad is serving on six nonprofit boards, and was a President of the Santa Paula Police & Fire Foundation.

“I did work on the committee to get the measure passed and I’m very interested in what is going on with the city,” he noted.

Nasalroad said, “I’ve given 45 years of continuous service to the Boys & Girls Club,” and seen its impacts on deterring teens from crime and pregnancy as well as boosting graduation rates.

The committee, he noted, is to “Make sure the monies are properly allocated to the respective agencies.”

Later, Nasalroad said, “I live and breath this community…I think Measure T is so important to us going forward. Making sure that money is properly allocated can make a heck of a difference in this community.”

Now retired, longtime Ventura County Agriculture Commissioner Earl McPhail said it is time to become involved in the community.

Splitting the 1-cent sales tax “four ways” he noted, “Will be quite a task, a difficult job for you, the city manager and staff.”

McPhail said, “When we first moved here in January 1979…we fell in love with Santa Paula the first day we saw it. The city has a tremendous opportunity to be better than it is.

“I know it gets a bad rap occasionally, but,” he noted, “it’s a good city I’m proud to tell people I’m proud of.”

The committee’s priorities would be decided by the council and if rejected “You’re the final decision —I may not like it but I have to respect it.”

Karen Djernaes said her mother falling in South Alley due to the condition of the road was a wakeup call and one she has been waiting for five years to see improvements.

“The safety of roads in a commercial area, that is just one example of safety concerns,” to those who visit or work in the downtown.

Djernaes, a member of the Recreation Commission and the Santa Paula Unified School District Personnel Commission, said she is familiar with Roberts Rules of Order and other responsibilities of an appointed body and has financial experience.

Reaching consensus, she noted, can “save a lot of money and a lot of time” as she experienced on the SPUSD Personnel Commission.

Oxnard area middle school principal Edd Bond is also a member of the Recreation Commission and said he has experience that would be relevant to the Measure T committee.

He also served on an economic development board in Long Beach that dealt with the council; as an education administrator he deals with district wide committees including one of stakeholders that recommends funding or cutting funds to school boards.