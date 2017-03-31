Proposed SP battery energy storage system addressed at meeting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Several dozen Santa Paulans attended a meeting Tuesday evening regarding the proposed battery energy storage system targeted for 13th Street.

Held at the Community Center, the meeting attracted residents and those with an eye on the environment, as well as representatives of ZGlobal/Western Grid Development, LLC, a power engineering and energy company based in Folsom.

Pedro Nava, the company’s public relations consultant, led the session explaining the proposed project.

The project requires a Conditional Use Permit, which means it must be approved by the Planning Commission — presented with a concept review in October — and the City Council.

The 5 MW battery system — immediately adjacent to the SoCal Edison Wakefield substation — would be charged by solar panels located at the project site. The project presented to the Planning Commission included 20 energy storage modules up to 53-feet long, constructed away from 13th Street. The secured property would be fenced and landscaped; there would be an office for a scant crew as needed.

If constructed the project — described by applicants as green energy — is eligible to fulfill Edison’s local capacity requirements, as would the proposed, and highly controversial, Calpine Mission Rock Road Energy Project.

Nava said “Santa Paula has always demonstrated a very active” involvement in community. “You have something special in Santa Paula,” including “a long rich history.”

Residents’ “level of engagement is unrivaled…because of that the city looks and feels the way it does,” including the lack of overhead wiring on Main Street a “conscious decision” that showed “those in the past were looking towards the future.”

Z-Global, he noted, has a “long history also of working with the community and making contributions.”

Ziad Alaywan of ZGlobal-Western Grid Development spoke about why the project is proposed to be located in the city noting the 1.5-acre parcel’s proximity to the electrical substation.

“We did a 30 megawatt about five times larger than this, it’s been operating for about six months,” in El Centro, a facility that Alaywan said is highly efficient.

Purchasing the property from “a friend of a friend” he noted was “A good deal for both of us.”

Alaywan, an electrical engineer, said his company employs 50 people at two locations.

Nava explained the workings of the facility as well as “an over-generation of solar” that caused the state to request that utilities invest $2 billion in battery storage technology.

“We’re not burning petroleum,” using natural gas or relying on nuclear power but rather solar generated power that is stored in batteries for use as needed.

Connections to the Wakefield substation from the 53-foot-long containers would be underground and after construction was completed there would “very little traffic” at the site.

“It’s another source of local energy at no cost to the city and city taxpayers,” and Nava said local contractors and labor would be used.

The facility would not generate pollution, noise or use large amounts of water, unlike other generators such as peaker plants.

Samsung SDI produces the prismatic cell batteries and each container would have its own state of the art Novec fire suppression system.

The city has the CEQA document available for a 30-day review and comment period.

During the question and answer period a variety of questions were asked including heat generation — “very minimal” was the answer — as well as the anticipated lifespan of the facility, estimated by a Samsung representative at about 20 years.