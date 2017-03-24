Several projects delayed by rain but Public Works reports progress
March 24, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The rain following years of drought is more than welcome but has delayed several long awaited public works projects that have been further impacted by long lead times for materials, according to the regular newsletter sent to the City Council by Interim Public Works Director John Ilasin.
The Public Works Department administers all public works projects adopted in the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) including streets, water, sewer, buildings, and grounds.
One long awaited and often controversial project will finally be launched next month: the Citywide Railroad Crossings Improvement Project.
According to Ilasin, “?Due to the long-lead time order of the precast concrete panels for the railroad crossings, the start of construction is rescheduled to April 17, 2017.”
Delivery of the panels to the construction site is expected early next month for the project that includes at-grade railroad crossing improvements. Contractor C.A. Rasmussen, Inc. will tackle each crossing in town, including the notoriously teeth-jarring Steckel Road crossing at West Main Street. The crossing on 10th Street just north of Santa Barbara Street is the responsibility of the state and the city is awaiting its upgrade.
Citywide Streets Improvement Project for last fiscal year were delayed even more by recent significant rain events, which has brought more than 25 inches of rain to the city since October 2016, the beginning of the rain season.
The estimated start of constructing the pavement improvements for Area 1 is rescheduled to early April. The construction schedule for the pavement improvements at Seventh St. will be accelerated and be constructed with Area 1.
Ilasin reported that “Area 2 water improvements were delayed for the following streets due to significant rain events — Blanchard Ave., Bradley St., Howie Ct., Mupu Ave., Pleasant St., Rhame Ter., and Virginia Ter. However, Area 4 water improvements were able to start at Eighth St.
The project scope of work includes pavement, sidewalk, curb, gutter, curb ramp, water, and/or sewer improvements throughout the city.”
The work is being done by contractor Toro Enterprises, Inc. of Oxnard.
The Harvard Boulevard Improvements Project covers Tenth Street to Twelfth Street.
“Due to the long-lead time order of the precast polymer sewer manholes,” reported Ilasin, “the start of construction is rescheduled to April 6, 2017. These manholes are estimated to be delivered to the construction site,” late this month.
The project scope of work includes pavement, sidewalk, curb, gutter, curb ramp, water, and sewer improvements also by Toro Enterprises, Inc.
Skateboarders are frantic to break their necks by riding off the Depot Platform but the safety barrier replacement is finally on its way.
The barriers were removed years ago when a mishap with Fillmore & Western Railroad led to the discovery that the existing barriers were not to Southern California Regional Rail Authority engineering standards.
Ilasin wrote, “Plans were reviewed by the Design Assistance Committee (DAC),” as the Depot is a historic building.
Building permit plan check is in progress and “due to the additional review comments from the DAC and the building permit plan check, the start of bidding is rescheduled to late April 2017.”
The project scope of work includes removing the movable metal guards and replacing the platform safety barrier facing the railroad tracks to conform to current railroad station engineering standards.
The Tenth Street (SR 150) Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements Project is another project delayed by long lead-times, specifically electrical materials for the traffic signal modification work.
The estimated start of construction is rescheduled to April 2017 for the project that includes bicycle lanes, curb ramp upgrades, traffic signal modifications, and crosswalk pavement markings. C.A. Rasmussen is doing the work.
A very visible project, the Veterans Memorial Park Restroom Rehabilitation has been under construction since February.
?Demolition of the existing roof and concrete walks is complete and the review of product and material submittals is in progress.
The project scope of work includes rehabilitation of the toilets, fixtures, interior and exterior wall coverings and roof by contractor Dekan Construction Corporation.
The Virginia Terrace/McKevett Heights Sewer Main Replacement Project?Construction started February 27. The project scope of work includes sewer improvements from Virginia Terrace to Teague Drive (Virginia Terrace Subdivision) and from Virginia Terrace to Loma Vista Place (McKevett Heights Subdivision). The contractor is Toro Enterprises, Inc.