Several projects delayed by rain but Public Works reports progress

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The rain following years of drought is more than welcome but has delayed several long awaited public works projects that have been further impacted by long lead times for materials, according to the regular newsletter sent to the City Council by Interim Public Works Director John Ilasin.

The Public Works Department administers all public works projects adopted in the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) including streets, water, sewer, buildings, and grounds.

One long awaited and often controversial project will finally be launched next month: the Citywide Railroad Crossings Improvement Project.

According to Ilasin, “?Due to the long-lead time order of the precast concrete panels for the railroad crossings, the start of construction is rescheduled to April 17, 2017.”

Delivery of the panels to the construction site is expected early next month for the project that includes at-grade railroad crossing improvements. Contractor C.A. Rasmussen, Inc. will tackle each crossing in town, including the notoriously teeth-jarring Steckel Road crossing at West Main Street. The crossing on 10th Street just north of Santa Barbara Street is the responsibility of the state and the city is awaiting its upgrade.

Citywide Streets Improvement Project for last fiscal year were delayed even more by recent significant rain events, which has brought more than 25 inches of rain to the city since October 2016, the beginning of the rain season.

The estimated start of constructing the pavement improvements for Area 1 is rescheduled to early April. The construction schedule for the pavement improvements at Seventh St. will be accelerated and be constructed with Area 1.

Ilasin reported that “Area 2 water improvements were delayed for the following streets due to significant rain events — Blanchard Ave., Bradley St., Howie Ct., Mupu Ave., Pleasant St., Rhame Ter., and Virginia Ter. However, Area 4 water improvements were able to start at Eighth St.

The project scope of work includes pavement, sidewalk, curb, gutter, curb ramp, water, and/or sewer improvements throughout the city.”

The work is being done by contractor Toro Enterprises, Inc. of Oxnard.

The Harvard Boulevard Improvements Project covers Tenth Street to Twelfth Street.

“Due to the long-lead time order of the precast polymer sewer manholes,” reported Ilasin, “the start of construction is rescheduled to April 6, 2017. These manholes are estimated to be delivered to the construction site,” late this month.

The project scope of work includes pavement, sidewalk, curb, gutter, curb ramp, water, and sewer improvements also by Toro Enterprises, Inc.