Tuesday meeting for proposed 13th St. utility battery storage project

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An energy project that could compete with the proposed Calpine peaker plant will be the focus of a meeting Tuesday.

Representatives of ZGlobal/Western Grid Development, LLC, a power engineering and energy company based in Folsom, made an appearance in October before the Planning Commission to unveil a proposed battery energy storage facility planned for North 13th Street.

The March 28 community meeting to discuss the utility scale battery storage project will be held at the Community Center, 530 W. Main St. at 7 p.m. Spanish speaking translation will be available.

The project requires a Conditional Use Permit, which means it must be approved by the Planning Commission — presented with a concept review in October — and the City Council.

“Western Grid would like to engage the community in a discussion of the characteristics of the project and seeks input from community members,” noted a company statement.

“Battery Energy Storage is transforming the global energy landscape; it can help make renewable energy sources more reliable and is critical to an efficient, clean and cost-effective energy grid. Energy storage technology is used to convert electricity into a form of stored energy, which then converts that stored energy back to electricity when there is a need for power. Energy storage helps integrate intermittent renewable resources, such as solar power, wind, and hydroelectricity, and provides power when it is needed for consumption. This allows power to be stored during low consumption times, and released during times of high demand, effectively stabilizing the local grid and reducing the risk of outages.”

The 5 MW battery system, immediately adjacent to the SoCal Edison Wakefield substation, would be charged by solar panels located at the project site. The project presented to the Planning Commission included 15 energy storage modules up to 53-feet long, constructed away from 13th Street. The secured property would be fenced and landscaped; there would be an office for a scant crew as needed.

If constructed the project — described by applicants as green energy — is eligible to fulfill Edison’s local capacity requirements, as would the proposed, controversial Calpine Mission Rock Road Energy Project.