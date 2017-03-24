Santa Paula City Council to process revised development agreement for Hardison property

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council Monday agreed to process the revised development agreement linked to a lawsuit by the Santa Paula Conservancy and San Buenaventura Conservancy over the Hardison House property.

City Councilman John Procter, whose family once owned and occupied the property, recused himself from the issue that had been a closed session item preceding the regular meeting.

The lawsuit against Williams Homes and the city was filed last year stemming from the council agreed upon development of the historic property located at 1226 Ojai Road, a parcel visible to passersby on Highway 150.

The council agreed at the March 20 meeting to process the revised application according to City Attorney John Cotti.

The revised development agreement for the Hardison Farmstead notes that several buildings will be removed from the tract boundary and largely left in its current configuration. The development project will be reduced from 40 single-family dwellings to 36 new units.

The barn on the property, a strong point of contention with project opponents, will not be moved closer to the historic ranch house as originally approved but rather be left in place as will the caretaker’s quarters and garage, although latter two will be repositioned on new foundations.

Developer Williams Homes must also submit a landscape plan that maintains historic and period appropriate elements of the 19-plus-acre property, which once held orchards.

The Victorian style ranch home was built in 1884 for Wallace L. Hardison and his family. Remembered primarily for being a co-founder of both the Union Oil and the Limoneira companies he also was part owner of a Peruvian gold mine and at one time the owner and publisher of the now defunct Los Angeles Herald Examiner newspaper.

During public comment Sheryl Hamlin said the city could have avoided “a lot of angst” if there had been stronger policy and study done on the development while it was in the planning stages.

“What we did get out of this was something wonderful, citizen involvement,” specifically by Amber Mickelson whom Hamlin said crafted a “trove” of history and information on the property and it’s former occupant.

Mickelson had cared for Robert Procter before his death when the family decision was made to sell the property.