Baltazar Gutierrez (above) was transported to the hospital Friday following a collision on Harvard Boulevard that allegedly resulted from a Honda attempting a U-turn in front of his Ford pickup truck. SPPD Sgt. and Traffic Investigator Jeremy Watson is shown interviewing Gutierrez.
Minor injuries: SP Police respond to separate St. Patrick’s Day collisions
March 22, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
St. Patrick’s Day was unlucky for one driver that attempted to turn in front of a pickup truck, according to a SPPD spokesman. And, a second accident that occurred less than 30 minutes later occurred when a lone driver lost control of his allegedly speeding Dodge Charger and slammed into vehicles parked on Virginia Terrace.
Sgt. Jeremy Watson said on March 17 at approximately 7:36 p.m.,
“We responded to the area of Peck Road and Harvard Boulevard for an injury traffic collision.”
Upon officers’ arrival two vehicles were located in the roadway in front of 725 West Harvard Blvd.
“The investigation revealed that the driver of a silver 2001 Honda Civic, identified as 20-year-old Jesus Rizo of Santa Paula,” made a U-turn from the north curb line, across the westbound lanes of travel where he was broadsided by a white, 1998 Ford F150.
Baltazar Gutierrez, 44, of Santa Paula was driving the Ford 150 at the time of the collision.
Watson said both men sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene by Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics.
Baltazar was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later released. Rizo declined further medical attention.
Watson, also the SPPD Traffic Investigation Officer, said, “The SPPD would like to remind drivers that the California Vehicle Code requires anyone intending to turn left on a roadway shall do so from as close as practicable to the left-hand edge of the extreme left-hand lane or portion of the roadway lawfully available to traffic moving in the direction of travel of the vehicle. Harvard Boulevard, for instance, has a two-way left turn lane,” that Watson said “requires vehicles to drive into this lane before turning left or making a U-turn.”
The second accident occurred at about 8:02 p.m.
Watson said, “We responded to a rollover traffic collision in the 800 block of East Virginia Terrace, with a report of a person trapped.”
The investigation revealed that the driver of a red 2014 Dodge Charger, identified as 18-year-old Iban Mauricio of Santa Paula, was traveling eastbound on Virginia Terrace “at a high rate of speed.”
Mauricio’s vehicle drifted to the right and collided with a parked Oldsmobile Cutlass.
The impact noted Watson, “pushed the Oldsmobile forward and into the back of a GMC Sierra, which was also parked, before overturning. There is evidence that the Dodge charger also overturned and landed on its wheel’s after the impact with the Oldsmobile. No persons were found trapped in any of the vehicles.”
Mauricio, said Watson, was transported to Ventura County Medical Center with minor injuries and was later released.
“Alcohol is believed to have played a role in this collision,” which is being investigated.
Added Watson, “Not to mention that Mauricio is under the age of 21.”
Iban Mauricio, an 18-year-old Santa Paula resident, was taken to VCMC with minor injuries after his vehicle allegedly slammed into two others Friday evening on Virginia Terrace, causing a parked Oldsmobile to flip over on its side.