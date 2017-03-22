Minor injuries: SP Police respond to separate St. Patrick’s Day collisions

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

St. Patrick’s Day was unlucky for one driver that attempted to turn in front of a pickup truck, according to a SPPD spokesman. And, a second accident that occurred less than 30 minutes later occurred when a lone driver lost control of his allegedly speeding Dodge Charger and slammed into vehicles parked on Virginia Terrace.

Sgt. Jeremy Watson said on March 17 at approximately 7:36 p.m.,

“We responded to the area of Peck Road and Harvard Boulevard for an injury traffic collision.”

Upon officers’ arrival two vehicles were located in the roadway in front of 725 West Harvard Blvd.

“The investigation revealed that the driver of a silver 2001 Honda Civic, identified as 20-year-old Jesus Rizo of Santa Paula,” made a U-turn from the north curb line, across the westbound lanes of travel where he was broadsided by a white, 1998 Ford F150.

Baltazar Gutierrez, 44, of Santa Paula was driving the Ford 150 at the time of the collision.

Watson said both men sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene by Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics.

Baltazar was transported to the hospital for treatment and was later released. Rizo declined further medical attention.

Watson, also the SPPD Traffic Investigation Officer, said, “The SPPD would like to remind drivers that the California Vehicle Code requires anyone intending to turn left on a roadway shall do so from as close as practicable to the left-hand edge of the extreme left-hand lane or portion of the roadway lawfully available to traffic moving in the direction of travel of the vehicle. Harvard Boulevard, for instance, has a two-way left turn lane,” that Watson said “requires vehicles to drive into this lane before turning left or making a U-turn.”

The second accident occurred at about 8:02 p.m.