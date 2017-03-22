SPUSD: Board has at times heated discussion over district finances

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Members of the Santa Paula Unified School District Board had an at times heated discussion at a special meeting held February 21 to examine and gauge district finances.

Last year the district adopted a $63.4-million General Fund budget for Fiscal-Year 2016-2017. The General Fund pays salaries and benefits, buys books and supplies and takes care of services and other operating expenses.

“It’s a very important meeting,” Superintendent Alfonso Gamino told the board as the district, like others in the state, have to deal with less onetime funding and more expenditures.

Assistant Superintendent of Finance Donna Rose gave the board members the budget calendar and noted the up and downs of outside funding.

“We’re now going back to lower revenues, slower growth,” and funding, such as Proposition 98, “not as robust.”

The Department of Finance has “more positive views” but overall funding seems to be on the downswing.

And that also applies to the SPUSD: Rose told the board there is an anticipated funding gap that will be confirmed, or preferably disproved, later this year.

The projected $1.3 million shortfall in revenue is especially sensitive as other costs are rising, including PERS retirement benefits increasing for classified employees.

Overall, said Rose at the conclusion of her report, “It’s not the most positive news…”

The board heard other news regarding personnel and declining enrollments that will likely cause the creation of more combination classes on elementary school campuses.

After about an hour of discussion and comments Board Member Derek Luna said it was time to “focus on the negatives” and gauge “what is not working at all.”

He said the report from the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plans (LCAP) Committee — which describes how districts intend to meet annual goals for all pupils, with specific activities to address state and local priorities identified pursuant to law — noted that in several categories more effective communication was needed including for parents.

“I saw that multiple times in here, it’s not working,” which Luna said is costing the district $120,000 in LCAP funds.

“Is that the entire salary?” Luna asked.

Rose said the amount covers salary, plus benefits and PERS.

Luna gave several examples where more communication was needed and said, “Personally, I was at a wedding two weeks ago,” where he spoke to officials with other school districts who said they do not have PIOs.

“They both recommended we do not have a PIO,” specifically if there are no specifics about duties and responsibilities.