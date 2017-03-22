Supervisor Kelly Long: First months in office an especially busy time

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

When running for office Ventura County Supervisor Kelly Long knew that, if elected, she would be representing a diverse area; now, she’s finding out just how distinct it is.

Long, who represents Camarillo, Port Hueneme, Southeast Oxnard, East Oxnard Plain, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Piru, East Lockwood Valley, and the eastern portion of Naval Base Ventura County, has found herself debating serious policy with other supervisors and then flying over her district in a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, then voting on various issues and attending a nonstop array of events. She has opened several field offices for constituents and is moving her main office from the County Government Center to Camarillo.

It’s a lot different than her previous experience being a Pleasant Valley School District Trustee, but duty that Long said continues her strong devotion to community service.

On her way to the Ventura KOA Wednesday, Long and Senior Executive Aide Nancy Phillips stopped at Rabalais for coffee and a quick bite to eat.

Long is getting used to the pace while at the same time planning for the future: “People were holding back,” their issues to wait for the results of the election that saw her replace retiring longtime Supervisor Kathy Long, no relation.

“There are so many big issues coming up,” for the supervisors, including ordinances and policies related to everything from the now legal marijuana, short term rentals and granny flats to mapping underground piping and protecting wildlife corridors.

Supervisors have also been dealing with IHSS and potential impacts with the change of administration in the White House.

The Human Services Agency helps low-income seniors and people with disabilities, including children, stay in their own homes instead of moving to residential care facilities. Through In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS), help is available for qualified applicants to pay for support services, including light domestic help, non-medical personal care, and assistance to and from medical appointments. Clients must be citizens or legal residents and meet financial and disability requirements to be eligible for the service, which the county receives $8 million annually from the federal government to supplement the service.