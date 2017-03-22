Chamber honors Red Hot Foods/SP Salsa for fiery devotion to community

“The money you raised for SPPD Sgt. Jimmy Fogata was unreal, even when we ran out of food people didn’t care they just gave us money. We have to be proud of that — Santa Paula is that kind of an old-style community.”
After a quarter-century career in the restaurant business and ready for a change, Butch established Red Hot Foods in 1995 in Oxnard and soon put together an entire line of award-winning salsas and hot sauces for sale to the public.
Butch and his wife Burma re-located the company to Santa Paula in 2005 and now carry over 100 products including salsas, hot sauces, BBQ sauces, flavored olive oils, dressings, soup mixes, jams, jellies, seasonings and condiments at their facility located at 820 Railroad Ave. Red Hot Foods guarantees all products are all natural with no chemical preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, dyes or fillers. Santa Paula Salsa Co. was opened in 2012 and is the only “Hot Shop” in Ventura County.
Chamber President Marilyn Appleby said, “Butch and Burma are generous supporters, and valuable members of the Santa Paula community. We thank them for their support!”
The awards dinner also featured honors given to Citizen of the Year Harold Edwards, Sam Edwards Lifetime Achievement Award winners Dianne and Dudley Davis, Community Service Award recipients Elvia Hernandez and Carlos Juarez, Non-Profit of the Year Blanchard Community Library, Business Beautification Award — Santa Paula Orthodontics Jared T. Lee, DDS MS, and Large Business of the Year Bank of the Sierra.
Mayor Jenny Crosswhite gave the State of the City Address before an audience of community leaders and elected officials that included Ventura County Supervisor Kelly Long, Santa Paula Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi and Councilmen Clint Garman, Martin Hernandez and John Procter.