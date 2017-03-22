Chamber honors Red Hot Foods/SP Salsa for fiery devotion to community

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Red Hot Foods/Santa Paula Salsa Mfg. Co. was honored as Small Business of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce for its fiery devotion to the community at the March 1 Celebrate Santa Paula/Citizen of the Year Awards banquet.

Held at the Community Center, the sold out crowd at the annual celebration enjoyed an evening of paying tribute to individuals and businesses that make a difference for Santa Paula.

Cathy Hicks presented the award to Burma and Butch Baselice, the former recovering from surgery she had just days before who was delivered to the event in a wheelchair from Vista Cove where she is recovering.

Hicks said, “One of the first things I noticed about Burma and Butch is as a volunteer I’m usually at everyone’s door asking for different things. I was at their door asking for product and they asked me to help them so now I volunteer for them.”

The couple “Do marvelous things for the community. They have so many different lines of sauces and salsas,” they generously share with a plethora of fundraisers.

“They are just wonderful, wonderful people. Anyone that needs anything they always help, they really deserve this award,” said Hicks.

Burma introduced members of the company team on hand for the awards and noted, “They hold us together. We’re very fortunate to live in Santa Paula.”

“When I moved here in 1975,” Butch said, “I would go to The Mill to buy chickenfeed every Saturday and talk to the farmers. If I hadn’t moved here what would I have now?”

The Santa Paula community, he added, is like no other.