Santa Paula News

One person was injured in a March 7 traffic collision on East Harvard Boulevard at 10th Street, according to SPPD Sgt. Ken Clark. “One male adult was transported for a minor injury,” following the collision, that occurred at about 5 p.m. when one vehicle traveling eastbound turned left in front of the westbound vehicle. Clark said both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. Photo by Misha Chapman