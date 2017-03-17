SP man arrested for suspicion of raping apartment neighbor

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police arrested a man Sunday for allegedly raping a woman, a crime reported early that morning when the victim sought help at the Santa Paula Hospital Emergency Room, according to a SPPD spokesman.

Upon the March 12 call at approximately 6 a.m. officers contacted the unidentified victim, 33 years old, who reported that she had been the victim of a sexual assault at her residence in the 100 block of South Olive Street.

Madison said an investigation was conducted and the suspect was determined to be Efren Manzano, 37, of Santa Paula.

Later that evening, at about 9:30 p.m., SPPD Officers located Manzano at his residence — located in the same complex where the victim resides — where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Manzano was transported to the Santa Paula Police Department for processing and later transported to Ventura County Main Jail for the charges of suspicion of rape by force or fear, false imprisonment, and burglary.