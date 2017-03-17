Isbell Middle School Band Earns Top Honors

Santa Paula News

The Isbell Middle School Concert Band attended the Santa Susana Band & Orchestra Festival held at Moorpark College on Saturday, March 11. Students performed before a panel of three judges and earned the rating of “Unanimous Superior” which is the highest rating that can be earned at a judged festival. This is incredibly difficult to achieve and marks the first time an ensemble from Isbell Middle School has earned this rating. In addition, this is the third consecutive year that the Isbell Middle School Concert Band has earned a superior rating at an adjudicated festival. The band has now qualified for the regional festival where they will get the opportunity to compete with the top music ensembles in Southern California. Way to go!