Charlie Castro Award recognizes Youth Basketball Coach Alvarez

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

With 360 participants on 48 teams it’s not easy to choose the recipient of the Charlie Castro Award for Youth Basketball Volunteer Award but Danny Alvarez’s dedication cinched the prize this year.

Recreation Supervisor Beverly Ruiz introduced Alvarez to the City Council at the March 6 meeting.

Youth basketball, she noted, ran for eight weeks, a program made possible by “Staff, volunteers and parents…at the end of the season,” the decision is made who will be awarded the Charlie Castro Award.

The late Castro, “Was a Santa Paula resident involved for many, many years in sports,” programs for youth.

The award was created in his honor to recognize those who mirror his dedication, enthusiasm, understanding, knowledge and leadership to youth and the game.

“His biggest attribute was being a role model to youth,” and Ruiz said Alvarez has demonstrated all the attributes that made him the unanimous choice of Community Services staff to receive the award.

“Danny clearly demonstrates how to be a good coach by showing players how to enjoy the sport,” as well as how to play well.

“I’m deeply honored,” said Alvarez. “For me, basketball” is a wonderful sport, especially coupled with youth.